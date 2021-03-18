Fahadh Faasil's 'Irul' Trailer Released; Crime Thriller To Premiere On Netflix On April 2

After winning netizens' hearts with his exemplary performance in the Amazon Prime Video film C U Soon, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is all set for his next OTT release, Irul. Along with releasing the trailer of the highly-anticipated thriller film on Netflix India's YouTube channel, the makers also revealed the upcoming film's release date on Thursday. Alongside Fahadh, the Netflix film will also star Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles.

Fahadh Faasil starrer Irul's release on Netflix confirmed

While Fahadh Faasil's injury on the sets of his upcoming film Malayankunju has been making headlines recently, the makers of Fahadh's another Malayalam film Irul's trailer has been released today, i.e. March 18, 2021. Ahead of the film's trailer released on YouTube earlier today, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the film's direct-to-digital release among the masses. Now, the makers of the film confirmed Irul's release on Netflix today, along with dropping the crime thriller's much-awaited trailer on Netflix India's YouTube channel.

The official Twitter handle of the streaming giant also announced the news, along with revealing the film's premiere date. The streamer's tweet read, "Dramatic music, Fahadh Faasil and a whole lot of mystery: Irul has everything we love… and more! Arriving on April 2nd". For the unversed, Irul marks the National Film Award-winning actor's second OTT film after 2020's critically-acclaimed film, C U Soon.

Take a look:

About Fahadh Faasil's latest movie 'Irul'

The official synopsis of the film on Netflix's official website reads: "A dark rainy night, an empty house, a stranded couple and an unknown man. A sleek game of the cat and the mouse starts playing on, as the three of them find a dead body in the basement. The movie takes the shape of an old-fashioned whodunit — the kind with mystery, suspense and a house which feels like a mousetrap". This Malayalam film has director Naseef Yusuf Izuddin at its helm while it has been bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company. The newly-released trailer of Irul showcases some spine-chilling yet intriguing visuals and assures a nail-biting crime- thriller flick to the audience.

Watch the trailer of 'Irul' on YouTube below: