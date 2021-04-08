Fahadh Faasil's Joji And Other Films Based On William Shakespeare's Works; See The List

Fahadh Faasil's Joji is the next addition to the list of movies based on Shakespeare's work. The Malayalam feature presentation, which, in addition to Faasil, stars the likes of Dileesh Pothan, Unnimaya Prasad, and Baburaj, amongst others, has a rating of 8.8 on IMDb. If you're someone who likes to watch movies based on Shakespeare's plays and sonnets, amongst other things, the following list of movies that have also been adapted for the Indian audience members from the works of the English playwright may be of interest to you. Read to unveil a complete list of movies like Joji.

1) Maqbool:

The year 2004 saw the list of movies based on Macbeth finding an addition in the Irrfan Khan and Tabu-starrer Maqbool. The feature presentation saw the late Angrezi Medium star step into the shoes of the Indianized version of the faithful soldier-turned-tyrant while Tabu was seen slipping into the shoes of Lady Macbeth. The feature presentation saw Irrfan Khan as a henchman who gets influenced by the mistress of his mafia boss, causing him to take a set of drastic steps for the purpose of securing the throne of the boss in question. The film, which has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

2) Omkara:

Two years later, the classic tale of Othello, which has the themes of revenge and power struggle, found an Indian adaptation in the Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vivek Oberoi-starrer Omkara. The presentation saw Saif Ali Khan play the film's version of Iago, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Desdemona, Konkona Sen Sharma filling in the shoes of Emilia, and Vivek Oberoi as Cassio. The film, which has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on DIsney+ Hotstar.

3) Haider:

The third and film in the list of Vishal Bhardwaj's trilogy see the director teaming up with Shahid Kapoor for the very first time for the Indian adaptation of Hamlet, a film about the loss of trust and betrayal. While the Jersey star can be seen playing Bhardwaj's version of the titular character, Bhardwaj's Maqbool duo, Tabu and Irrfan Khan, can be seen filling up the seats of the characters that are antagonistic and/or anti-hero-like in nature. The film, which also has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) Marmayogi:

One of the earliest additions to the list of Indian movies based on Macbeth and is the 1951 film that saw the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M. G. Ramachandran as Karikalan/Macbeth, Anjali Devi as Urvashi/Lady Macbeth, and Serukalathur Sama as King Marmayogi or King Duncan. The film can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

5) Kaliyattam

Nearly a decade before Omkara made it to screens, Kaliyattam was one of those very first and few Indian movies that had been adapted from Shakespeare's Othello. The film saw Suresh Gopi as Kannan Perumalayan (Othello), Lal as Paniyan (Iago), Manju Warrier as Thamara (Desdemona), Biju Menon as Kanthan (Cassio), and Bindu Panicker as Cheerma (Emilia). The film, which has a rating of 7.6, can either be streamed on JioCinema, Airtel X Stream, or Amazon Prime Video.

6) Angoor

Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors, one of the very few light-hearted plays that he had ever written, found a Bollywood remake in the Sanjeev Kumar, Moushumi Chatterjee, and the Deepti Naval-starrer Angoor. The film sees Sanjeev Kumar of Sholay fame play the leading identical twin pair who descent into a spiral of errors and hilarity as they exchange lives for a brief period. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Arivaali

The Taming Of The Shrew found a Tamil Adaptation in the 1963 film known as Arivaali. The film, which talked about trickery and domestication and the hilarity that ensues at one's failed attempt at that, stars Sivaji Ganesan, P. Bhanumathi, K. A. Thangavelu and T. P. Muthulakshmi, amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video or Airtel X Stream.

8) Do Dooni Char

The 1968 film, much like Angoor, is an Indian adaptation of Shakespeare's Comedy Of Errors. This particular film, instead of one, features two pairs of identical twins, which leads to a series of hilarious events due to a case of mistaken identities. The movie can either be streamed on YouTube or Airtel X Stream.

9) Ishaqzaade

The classic tale of Romeo And Juliet has been adapted by Indian filmmakers several times over, with one of those being Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's first film together, Ishaqzaade. The Habib Faisal directorial told the setting of family rivalry and touched upon the themes of cast divide through a film that opened to lukewarm reviews back then. The film, which has a rating of 6.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

10) Issaq

Just a year later, Indian filmmakers attempt to retell the classic story of Romeo And Juliet once more, this time around with Prateik Babbar, Amyra Dastur, Ravi Kishan, and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles. The film, which touched upon the very same themes as the play it had been adapted from, opened to polarizing reviews. The movie can be streamed on YouTube for free. The same has been made available for streaming by the producers of the film, PEN movies on their YouTube channel.