Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' Gets A Release Date; Poster Leaves Fans Rooting For More

The release date of actor Fahadh Faasil’s next film, Malik, was recently announced on social media. The film has been a topic of discussion ever since it went on floors in the year 2019. However, the post-production was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, pushing the release date further. The makers have now confirmed that the film will have a worldwide release on May 13, 2021. Fahadh Faasil fans have flooded the comments section of the announcement post with compliments, expressing their excitement over the release.

Fahadh Faasil’s Malik to release in 2021

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is recognized for his intense roles in various critically acclaimed films like Trance and Kumblangi Nights. The Anto Joseph film Company recently released an update of Fahadh's next film titled Malik.

The team released a new poster of the film where Fahadh Faasil can be seen in an intense avatar. The actor is seen sitting on a wooden chair while being lost in thought. Fahadh Faasil is seen dressed in a simple white shirt while his cell phone and pen peep out of the square pocket. He is also seen wearing a luxurious watch while donning an all-white look. Fahadh Faasil is also spotted with a long beard which seems to be an important part of his character look.

The poster mentions that the film will have a worldwide release on May 13, 2021. It also mentions that this entertainer has been written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan while the production has been done by Anto Joseph. In the caption for the post, the team has mentioned the entire team while announcing the date. Have a look at the post.

Read Fahadh Faasil's OTT Film 'C U Soon' To Be Remade For A Theatrical Release

Also read Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Calls Dulquer Salmaan's Wife Amal 'sister' In New Post

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of Fahadh Faasil’s look in the poster. They have also expressed excitement about the finalization of the release date, which had been pending for quite some time. Have a look.

Read Nazriya Fahadh Grooves To '90s Chartbuster; Fans Find It 'cute' | WATCH

Also read Samantha Akkineni's Films Like 'Super Deluxe' & 'U Turn Where She Had Distinct Intentions

Image Courtesy: Anto Joseph Film Company Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.