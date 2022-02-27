Fan Watches 'Valimai' 5 Times In A Day; Huma Qureshi Bowled Over By Love For Ajith Film

There seems to be good news for cinemas after the temporary break that caused the postponement of releases due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three films that were released this weekend have been performing well, Bollywood's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Telugu film Bheemla Nayak and Tamil film Valimai. However, some of the acts related to Valimai have been making headlines.

Producer of the film Boney Kapoor's car being bathed with milk, lead actress Huma Qureshi's car being surrounded with fans was some of the gestures that had got viral in recent days. Another glimpse of the craze around the action movie was one fan watching it five times in a day.

Valimai watched five times by fan, Huma Qureshi bowled over by the gesture

Huma Qureshi was so impressed by a fan watching a film five times that she posted his picture on Twitter with an appreciation note. The man, Kumar, worked at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Chennai and watched it five times on the day of its release, Thursday. The Gangs of Wasseypur star expressed her love and gratitude for the gesture and the love that was pouring in for the film from across the country and abroad.

Guys !! This is Kumar .. He works at Crowne Plaza, Chennai . He saw Valimai 5 times on February 24th, the day of release. Love you Kumar .. you are a true fan ❤️🙏🏻🤗💥🎉 Thank you for all the love !! #gratitude pic.twitter.com/DWEPFnnARu — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 26, 2022

Huma herself had visited one of the theatres to experience the 'first day, first show' buzz around Ajith's film. She was seen staring in wonder as fans gathered around her car. 'Oh my god, this is insane', she said as she shouted the name of the film.

Later, there were similar visuals in the theatre where a packed crowd out to watch the film cheered for her, clicked her pictures.

Huma enacts the part of a cop in the film, a colleague of Ajith's character, ACP Arun. In the trailer, she could only be seen firing a gun and brainstorming as the force sought to nab a gang of bikers creating mayhem in Chennai through their criminal acts.

Valimai storms box office

As per reports, Valimai has earned over Rs 50 crore at the box office in the span of three days. This was after it recorded the highest collections in a single day in Tamil Nadu with collections of around Rs 25 crore on an opening day.

Image: Instagram/@iamhumaq