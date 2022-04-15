Popular actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde were most recently seen in Beast, and have been receiving heaps of love and praise for their roles in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Apart from being hailed by fans and followers, the film has also done exceedingly well at the box office. Several clips of fans enjoying themselves and turning cinema halls into dance floors have gone viral on social media, proving that people across the country are enjoying the film on the big screen.

Beast fans dance their hearts out in cinema halls

The videos online saw fans and followers dancing to the beats of the film's hit track Arabic Kuthu, which became a crowd-favourite as soon as it hit the screens. Fans could be seen standing up in their seats and dancing to their heart's content as they enjoyed the film on the big screen. They also sang along with the track and seemed to be having the time of their lives.

Have a look at the videos here

Arabic Kuthu became a viral song on social media and saw fans hop onto its trend as the matched Pooja Hegde and Vijay's steps. Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan most recently decided to take on the Arabic Kuthu challenge as they nailed the steps of the song as they stood on sand at a beach. However, these two stars were not the only ones to dance to the foot-tapping number, it was before them at Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned the airport into her dance floor and took fans by surprise. She was seen dancing to Arabic Kuthu, and called the song 'beyond lit' as she killed time waiting for a delayed flight.

'Beast' Box Office collection

The Vijay-starrer received a grand opening at the box office as its gross earning in Tamil Nadu on its first day on the big screen was ₹26.40 cr, according to industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. The film became the fifth-biggest opening the state had seen and the actor and team were hailed for their work. The film is also being praised by fans and critics for its story and the selection of actors.

#Beast opens well at the box office.



The movie has minted ₹26.40 cr gross from TN on Day 1.



2nd best for actor #Vijay, overall 5th highest opener in the state.



Due to negative WoM, the film faced downtrend in evening & night shows. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 14, 2022

Image: Instagram/@sunpictures