Fans Give Rajinikanth A Rapturous Welcome In Chennai After His Dadasaheb Phalke Award Win

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was given a grand welcome by his fans in Chennai. A video of the actor returning to Chennai has been surfacing on social media. The video showed fans gathered outside Rajinikanth’s residence where they can be seen shouting 'Thalaivaa', while cheering and congratulating the star. Rajinikanth, who stepped out of his car, thanked the fans.

The video has received immense response from the fans, who could not get over the actor’s humble nature where he smiled and waved at the fans for keeping him in their prayers. "Thalaivaa…Thalaivaa…Love you, Thalaivaa," the fans shouted.

Rajinikanth acknowledged his fans' chants with his signature namaste. On being presented with the award on October 25 in Delhi, Rajinikanth had said,

"I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, whom I remember with gratitude. I also dedicate this award to my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure. He raised me with great values, and instilled spirituality in me."

Rajinikanth receives a grand welcome from fans in Chennai

He even remembered his best friend Raj Bahadur, who was the first person to identify his acting talent. He also thanked all his producers, directors, technicians, and his fans for their unconditional love and support. Earlier, during the day, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared some pictures from his latest meet with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he received the prestigious honour.

While sharing the pictures from his meet, the actor expressed 'great pleasure' in interacting with them.

"It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister," the legendary actor wrote in his tweet. Apart from the actor, his son-in-law Dhanush also received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Asuran.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is looking forward to the release of his next film Annatthe, which has been produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siruthai Siva. The music of the forthcoming film has been composed by D Imman. Makers of the film had previously teated the fans with the intriguing teaser.

IMAGE: Instagram/@rajinism_forever