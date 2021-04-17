Last Updated:

Fans Mourn Actor Vivekh's Death, Say Indian Cinema 'lost A Legend Today'

Actor Vivekh has passed away this morning and the news has saddened many of his fans as they grieve the loss of the legendary South Indian star. Know more.

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh passed away this morning at 4:35 am. The iconic star, who was 59, was reportedly critical when he was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Actor Vivekh was known for his comic performances in the Tamil industry. The tragic news has disheartened and left his fans in a state of disbelief as they mourn Vivekh's demise. 

Fans mourn Actor Vivekh’s death

The news of actor Vivekh’s demise has disturbed his fans and followers. They expressed their grief for the legendary actor on social media. Many praised his onscreen performances, while some mentioned his real-life environmental work. Take a look at a few tweets as fans mourn actor Vivekh’s death.

Vivekananda, aka Vivekh, was admitted to the SIMS hospital, Vadapalani after complained about experiencing discomfort. Upon admission to the Chennai-based hospital, the doctor had confirmed that the South Indian star was in a critical condition as a result of suffering from a cardiac arrest. The Sivaji actor was being monitored by a team of doctors at the SIMS Hospital and was reportedly placed on the ECMO machine, that helps pump and oxygenate blood outside the body. 

Padma Shri awardee Vivekh started his acting career in 1987 and worked in the industry for more than three decades in over 100 films. He is known for his performances in movies like Unnaruge Naan Irundhal, Run, Dhool, Saamy, Prathiban Kanavu, Perazhagan, Anniyan, Aathi, Sivaji, Kuruvi, Singam, Guru En Aalu, and more. Vivekh’s last film will be Indian 2 directed by S. Shanker starring Kamal Haasan and Nedumundi Venu with others.

