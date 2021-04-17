Fans Mourn Actor Vivekh's Death, Say Indian Cinema 'lost A Legend Today'

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh passed away this morning at 4:35 am. The iconic star, who was 59, was reportedly critical when he was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Actor Vivekh was known for his comic performances in the Tamil industry. The tragic news has disheartened and left his fans in a state of disbelief as they mourn Vivekh's demise.

Fans mourn Actor Vivekh’s death

The news of actor Vivekh’s demise has disturbed his fans and followers. They expressed their grief for the legendary actor on social media. Many praised his onscreen performances, while some mentioned his real-life environmental work. Take a look at a few tweets as fans mourn actor Vivekh’s death.

Shocked to hear that actor #Vivekh passed away. Such a great human being! Rest in peace, sir! ðŸ™ðŸ½



You will be missed. I will remember you for the endless entertainment you provided and more importantly for the lakhs of trees you planted for generations to come! pic.twitter.com/cQTUuar3AR — Random Thoughts ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡² ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@SuperBadMovies) April 17, 2021

Shocked beyond words. Kollywood has lost a great legend today. Our deepest condolences to his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/3CWiGyzoiV — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) April 17, 2021

The way he didn't actually need a stand-alone comedy track.



No one could slay a side character role like him. Still can't take in this lossðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­#RipVivek pic.twitter.com/Yy8nPFSDUk — Bardarji Sadee (@SriPrashanth96) April 17, 2021

Rip @Actor_Vivek sir. Beyond an actor, entertainer he was a social reformer. Youth should take forward his green kalam initiative which will be a fitting tribute to the legend #RIPVivek #chinnakalaivanar pic.twitter.com/xe14MmIM2z — Aravindhan P IPS (@aravindhanIPS) April 17, 2021

Absolutely shocking to hear that Vivek has lost his battle & is no more now. It all happened too quickly. Not only was he a phenomenal actor who peaked in the 2000s, he was also a great human being. What a massive, massive loss. Unbelievable!! Feels personal. #RIPVivek ðŸ˜ªðŸ˜ª pic.twitter.com/rHDEaOoURa — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 17, 2021

#RIPVivek



Kollywood will not be the same without you sirðŸ’”ðŸ¥º@Actor_Vivek pic.twitter.com/BCEoNiSc8q — Manoj Maddy Edits (@EditsManoj) April 17, 2021

One of the greatest comedians that the silver screen ever seen , his versatility in every role will never be forgotten because he made us laugh at the same time you made us think wisely to SirðŸ˜­ðŸ’”. Truly heartbreaking Sir . May your soul rest in peace ðŸ•Šï¸#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/slvEt80iGg — âš“ðŸŒŠS.Pooviarasan (@Pooviarasan97) April 17, 2021

The Legendary Comedian , Environmentalist & the biggest inspiration for youngsters is No more !



You are a irreplaceable Gem !

Industry going to miss you badly Sir @Actor_Vivek ðŸ’”#RipVivek #RIPVivekSir pic.twitter.com/BwAiMhdYOr — ASSAULT SETHU (@AssaultSethu_0f) April 17, 2021

Shattered!! Heartbroken to know that the greatest comedian of our times is no more!! You will always be missed @Actor_Vivek sir #ripvivek sir — R Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) April 17, 2021

Life Is Really Not What I Expected !!



It Can Turn Happiness Into Sadness In Seconds ðŸ’”



A Black Day For Indian Cinema & Entertainment Industry !!



Making Someone To Cry Is Very Easy !! But Making Them Laugh Is Real Hard ðŸ™#ActorVivek #Vivek #ripvivek ðŸ’”ðŸ’” — Enowaytion Plus Vijay (@VijayImmanuel6) April 17, 2021

Vivekananda, aka Vivekh, was admitted to the SIMS hospital, Vadapalani after complained about experiencing discomfort. Upon admission to the Chennai-based hospital, the doctor had confirmed that the South Indian star was in a critical condition as a result of suffering from a cardiac arrest. The Sivaji actor was being monitored by a team of doctors at the SIMS Hospital and was reportedly placed on the ECMO machine, that helps pump and oxygenate blood outside the body.

Padma Shri awardee Vivekh started his acting career in 1987 and worked in the industry for more than three decades in over 100 films. He is known for his performances in movies like Unnaruge Naan Irundhal, Run, Dhool, Saamy, Prathiban Kanavu, Perazhagan, Anniyan, Aathi, Sivaji, Kuruvi, Singam, Guru En Aalu, and more. Vivekh’s last film will be Indian 2 directed by S. Shanker starring Kamal Haasan and Nedumundi Venu with others.

