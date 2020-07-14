Pawan Kalyan Receives Advance Birthday Wishes As Fans Trend #AdvanceHDBPawanKalyan

Pawan Kalyan, fondly referred to as Power Star, will be celebrating his 49th birthday on September 2. The Tollywood star who has won hearts with his performances over the years is already receiving birthday wishes from his fans. The excitement among fans can be seen as they trend #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan on Twitter, sharing various pictures and messages for the actor. There are almost two more months left for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, but it looks like fans can’t keep calm to wish their favourite actor.

Fans trend ‘Advance HBD Pawan Kalyan’ ahead of superstar’s birthday

Pawan Kalyan’s fans took to social media, Twitter, in particular, to share advance birthday wishes for the power star. Pawan, who will turn 49 on September 2, is receiving advance wishes from his fans since yesterday. Hence, #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan is trending on the micro-blogging site. Check out the tweets below:

Showering warm wishes, one of his fans wrote, "King, leader, God, hero my everything is power star #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan". While another fan wrote, "film actor, producer, director, screenwriter, writer, stunt coordinator, playback singer, choreographer and politician. Real Allrounder @PawanKalyan #VakeelSaab #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan". Moreover, many of his fans even shared the empowering quotes by the actor along with the hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan. Check out the other tweets below:

Ne Dedication And Attitude Never Replace Anyone #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/GUQsHXu38a — Ramesh 143 (@Ramesh116275826) July 13, 2020

* The man of humanity

* The man of commitment

*The man of simplicity

*The man of dedication

*The man of inspiration

*The man of dignity...

All the above character in a single person named as @PawanKalyan#AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/BA4p5jMQl4 — Timmanolla Kishore (@timmanolla) July 13, 2020

When is Pawan Kalyan's birthday?

Pawan Kalyan will celebrate his 49th birthday on September 2, but pre-birthday celebrations have already begun among fans and it can be seen on social media platforms. Pawan Kalyan was born as Konidela Kalyan Babu and is the youngest brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi. He made his debut in the year 1996 with the film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. He also entered into politics in 2008 and in 2014 he founded the Jana Sena Party. Besides being a fantastic actor and being a well-known politician, the Power Star also holds a black belt in karate and is specialised in various martial arts.

What's next for Pawan Kalyan?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Vakeel Saab, which is directed by Venu Sriram. The film is being produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The movie is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink, which was helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. However, Vakeel Saab also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release has been stalled.

