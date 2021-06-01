Fans Trend 'Happy Birthday Nikhil' On Twitter As The Telugu Actor Turns Year Older

Telugu film actor Nikhil Siddhartha turns a year older on June 1. The actor, who has been active in doing public service during pandemic times has received abundant blessings and birthday wishes from his colleagues and fans alike. On his birthday the Yuvatha actor also released the first look poster of his upcoming film 18 Pages opposite Anupama Parameswaran.

Twitter says "Happy Birthday Nikhil" as the actor turns a year older

Nikhil Siddhartha is known for his work in the Telugu film industry. Fans and colleagues of the Swamy Ra Ra actor took to Twitter to shower with him birthday wishes. Beginning with his co-star of the upcoming movie 18 Pages, Anupama Parameswaran, let's take a look at the wishes on Nikhil's Birthday.

Anupama unveiled the CDP (Common Display Picture) for Nikhil's birthday. The CDP is an image collage of actor Nikhil's portrait in the centre surrounded by snapshots of the work he has done for COVID relief and support to various social causes. Several fans of the actor also thanked him for his help during the pandemic. He has been instrumental in providing medicines and other medications for the people who reach out to him asking for help.

Wishing the most hardworking and humble actor @actor_Nikhil brother a very happy birthday. U are doing a great job in this pandemic situation. Proud of you. Waiting for your #18Pages movie. #HappyBirthdayNikhil #HBDNikhil pic.twitter.com/qshPE73gxV — suman shetty (@iam_sumanshetty) June 1, 2021

One Of The Finest & Talented Actors Of TFI, Who Surprises Us With His Script Selection 🙌



What You Are Doing To Help People In This Pandemic Is Truly Admirable. May God Bless You ❤️#HappyBirthdayNikhil #NikhilHelps @Team_DSSK #DSSKCinema pic.twitter.com/qktin5lxUo — DSSK_Cinema (@Team_DSSK) June 1, 2021

Waiting for your upcoming movie #18Pages pic.twitter.com/SbKPW779tx — hari (@HKathalu) June 1, 2021

Earlier, on May 30, 2021, the actor exchanged greetings with Allu Sirish who also released the first look of his upcoming film Prema Kadanta on the occasion of his birthday.

A look at Nikhil's movies

Nikhil Siddhartha debuted in the lead role with the 2007 Telugu movie Happy Days. The 35-year old actor went to appear in a bunch of successful movies like Yuvatha, Surya vs Surya, Kirrak Party, to name a few. He was last seen in the 2019 film Arjun Suravarman. He is slated to appear alongside Anupama Parameswaran in the upcoming 18 Pages. Anupama Parameswaran also revealed a short sketch of her character from the film. Her character is called Nandini. The first look of the same was unveiled on his birthday. He will also be seen in Karthikeya 2, a sequel to the 2014 mystery thriller film Karthikeya.

(Image: Nikhil Siddhartha's Instagram)

