Fans Wish 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Star Mahesh Babu On Birthday, Trend 'Happy Birthday Anna'

As Mahesh Babu marks his 47th birthday on August 9, the south superstar's ardent fans took to their social media to dedicate a heartfelt post for the actor.

Sneha Biswas
Mahesh Babu

South superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan base all around the country. The actor initially ventured into the world of acting as a child artist, however, he made his debut as a lead with Raja Kumarudu in 1999 wherein he shared screen space with actor Preity Zinta. Post Raja Kumarudu, Mahesh Babu starred in several blockbuster films, including Pokiri, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and many others.

The actor has come a long way in the industry and his fan following has multiplied over the years. As Mahesh Babu marks his 47th birthday on August 9, the south superstar's ardent fans took to their social media handles to dedicate a heartfelt post to the star.

Fans celebrate Mahesh Babu's birthday

On Mahesh Babu's special day, social media is buzzing with birthday wishes for the actor from his die-hard fans. From organising welfare activities to watching his films, fans are leaving no stones unturned in celebrating their 'charming superstars' birthday as a festival. Several fans headed to their Twitter handles and shared heartwarming posts.

One of the users wrote, "Wishing the Ever Charming Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu, a very happy birthday Let this upcoming year be filled with peace, love and joy in your life Keep delivering many more blockbusters. Looking forward to your next releases." Another wrote, "Wishing my role model and my hero.. The man with golden heart .. Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh anna We are always with u anna no matter its success or failure .. Proud to be ur fan anna.. JAI BABU JAI JAI BABU....."

Take a look at other fans' reactions on Mahesh Babu's birthday:

 

 

 

 

 

Fans from all around the nation even created the hashtags #MaheshBabuBirthday #HBDSuperstarMahesh on the actor's birthday. For the unversed, the actor will be celebrating his birthday in Switzerland with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and kids, Gautam and Sitara.

