Farah Khan, Arjun Mathur To Give 'Behind The Lens' Insights At Bollywood Insiders Event

Airbnb recently launched a 10-day festival called Bollywood Insiders to provide a detailed insight into the film industry's 'behind the lens' experience. Director Farah Khan and actor Arjun Mathur are all set to provide their expertise to the attendees of the festival. The festival will also feature some of the notable artists of the Indian film industry.

Farah Khan on sharing her 'behind the lens' experience

Attendees will experience an engaging conversation with the director at the festival where she will divulge the auditions preps and unheard anecdotes of Bollywood. While talking to ANI, the Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan stated, 'My mantra in life is to have fun no matter what it is that you are doing and that is the spirit I bring to my Online Experience. My 'Behind the lens' experience is going to be an hour of fun-filled conversations with a fun round of auditions where guests will get to deliver their favourite movie dialogue in front of me. I'll also share a lot of behind-the-scenes anecdotes from my experience directing Bollywood films and skill-building.'

International Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur will dish on his journey to success in Bollywood and all the skills required to make it big in the industry. The actor expressed his joy of getting the opportunity by saying, 'As an actor, I have always believed in paying-it-forward and I cherish every opportunity to share my knowledge with others - whether they are aspiring actors or simply fans of cinema. This campaign gives me a chance to share my learnings from the industry with a larger audience that is as fascinated with the movies as I am'. He continued, 'I look forward to connecting with movie enthusiasts from around the world and taking them through the nuances of the trade'.

More on Airbnb Bollywood Insiders

The festival will commence on August 13 and end on August 22 with the bookings starting from August 10. Featuring seven unique online experiences, guests will have the opportunity of having an intimate fireside chat with some of the notable media personalities. The festival will also feature Shilpa Rao, Tanya Ghavri, Shivoham, Namrata Soni, and Vicky Ratnani who will share the expertise of their respective fields.

Farah Khan and Arjun Mathur on the work front

The renowned director recently collaborated with Sonu Sood and Nidhhi Agerwal for the music video Saath Kya Nibhaoge. She also made news after recreating the iconic hook step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena song from the 2000 blockbuster Kaho Na Pyar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, Mathur was last seen in Made In Heaven and The Gone Game.

IMAGE- FARAH KHAN & ARJUN MATHUR'S INSTAGRAM

