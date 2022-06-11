Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella Found Dead At Her Residence In Hyderabad

Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella has been found dead at her residence in Telangana, police have confirmed. The authorities found Prathyusha lying dead in her bathroom, while a carbon monoxide cylinder was seized from her bedroom. A case has now been registered under 'Suspicious death' by the Banjara Hill cops and further investigation will commence soon.

Her dead body has now been shifted to Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

Prathyusha Garimella had pursued her fashion designing course in the US and started her career in Hyderabad. She had a label by her own name which was launched back in 2013. Her clientele consisted of some of the popular Tollywood and Bollywood actors. According to reports, her relatives in Delhi have also been informed about her demise.

