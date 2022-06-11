Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella Found Dead At Her Residence In Hyderabad

Quick links:
IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @PRATHYUSHA GARIMELLA
Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella has been found dead at her residence in Telangana, police have confirmed. The authorities found Prathyusha lying dead in her bathroom, while a carbon monoxide cylinder was seized from her bedroom. A case has now been registered under 'Suspicious death' by the Banjara Hill cops and further investigation will commence soon.
Her dead body has now been shifted to Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital for postmortem.
Prathyusha Garimella had pursued her fashion designing course in the US and started her career in Hyderabad. She had a label by her own name which was launched back in 2013. Her clientele consisted of some of the popular Tollywood and Bollywood actors. According to reports, her relatives in Delhi have also been informed about her demise.
Top fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead at her residence in Banjara Hills, Telangana, says police— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022
Police seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom. A case is being registered under the section of suspicious death: Circle Inspector
(Image source: FB) pic.twitter.com/e3MetX6qKj
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.