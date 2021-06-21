Father's Day 2021: Tovino Thomas Shares Pictures With His Father And Kids To Celebrate

Father's Day 2021 was recently celebrated on 20th June. Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram and celebrated Father's Day. The actor who himself is father to two kids shared a photo of his father and also shared a cute video with his daughter as he celebrated the special day. Tovino in his caption wished all the father's a happy father's day.

Tovino Thomas celebrates Father's Day 2021

Tovino Thomas shared a photo with his father in which, the father and son duo could be seen smiling for the camera. The next slide was a black and white photo of the actor with his kids. The next slide featured a slow-motion video of the actor with his daughter. In the video, the duo could be seen stealing kisses from each other. The last slide was a video of Tovino riding a cycle with his son in the front. While sharing the post Tovino wrote "Happy Father’s Day to every father out there" with heart emoticons. Tovino also shared a photo that featured him, his father, and his newborn son. Take a look at the picture below.

Fans were all hearts for Tovino Thomas' post for fathers day and left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Tovino Thomas celebrate his son's birthday

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram and shared a few pictures from his son's birthday party. The actor while sharing the photos wrote a sweet note for his son. Tovino's not read "Happy Birthday My Boy. You arrived during the last lockdown, becoming our silver lining then. We're again locked down a year later, but for me, it's been a blessing in a way - I was able to spend a whole lot of time with you this one year. And what could be more valuable than time! Wishing you happier returns of the day."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the superhero movie Minnal Murali and the movie will also feature Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan. Tovino will also be seen in the biographical crime drama Kurup based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup. The movie will also feature Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee.

IMAGE: TOVINO THOMAS' INSTAGRAM

