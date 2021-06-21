Father's Day 2021: Tovino Thomas To Pooja Hegde, See How South Celebs Celebrated The Day

Time to appreciate and celebrate the love and sacrifices of a father on the 20th of June as we celebrate Father's Day 2021. Taking to social media, over the weekend, several regional celebrities took to their Instagram to share memories, pictures, and Father's Day 2021 wishes for their father. From Tovino Thomas to Anushka Shetty, here are the lovely wishes from the South Indian celebrities.

Father's Day 2021 wishes from regional celebs

1. Tovino Thomas

The leading man of South Indian cinema, Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram to share multiple pictures of his father with a doting caption. A father himself, the actor also shared loving moments with his kids to commemorate the day. He also wished all the fathers writing, 'Happy Father’s Day to every father out there!!'.

2. Mahesh Babu

South India superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his father on Father's Day. The actor's father Krishna, being an actor himself, guided the superstar in his journey in acting, and Mahesh's gratefulness for the same reflected in his caption. He wrote, 'My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna'.

3. Pooja Hegde

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde was all praise for her father on social media as she shared a lovely picture with her father. Describing her old man as the 'funniest man in the town', Pooja wished to have inherited her father's 'comic lens' through which he sees life. She continued writing, 'it’s motivating to see that you can find something to laugh about even in the toughest of situations or days. All I have to do is really LOOK!'.

4. Ram Charan

The superstar father-son duo of South Indian cinema, Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi celebrated Father's day together. Taking to his social media, Ram Charan shared a picture with his father after posing in all-black attire. He wrote, 'Time with u is time treasured forever !! Happy Father’s Day!!'.

5. Anushka Shetty

Baahubali: The Beginning actress Anushka Shetty shared a compilation of pictures with her father to commemorate the day. Sharing old pictures to the recent ones, the actress sent out lovely wishes for him. She wrote, '“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” Love u Papa'.

IMAGE- TOVINO THOMAS, AND POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM

