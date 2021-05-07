'Fatteshikast' Actor Navnath Gaikwad Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Marathi actor Navnath Gaikwad who had featured in movies like Fatteshikast and Farzand has passed away because of COVID-19 complications. Reportedly, the actor was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Mumbai hospital. Navnath Gaikwad's death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. The country is currently battling the second wave of the deadly virus. Writer-director Digpal Lanjekar took to his Facebook handle and shared the news with everyone.

Navnath Gaikwad's demise

Navnath Gaikwad's movies Fatteshikast and Farzand had made him a household name in no time. Digpal Lanjekar directed both Navnath Gaikwad's movies. Digpal Lanjekar took to his Facebook handle and shared the news with everyone. Digpal Lanjekar referred to him as a talented and hard-working actor. Sharing the unfortunate news with everyone, Digpal Lanjekar shared a picture of the late actor and wrote, “फर्जंद आणि फत्तेशिकस्त मध्ये काम केलेल्या नवनाथ गायकवाड या एका अत्यंत गुणी आणि मेहनती कलाकाराचे कोरोनामुळे दुःखद निधन झाले. त्याच्या आत्म्यास सद्गती लाभो ही ईश्वरचरणी प्रार्थना.. 🙏🙏” Here is a look at Digpal Lanjekar’s Facebook post.

As soon as he shared the post on Facebook, several netizens took to the comments section and shared their tribute for the late actor. A lot of users commented by writing, “भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली” for the actor while others commented ‘RIP’. One of the users shared, “वाईट बातमी. ओम शांती” while another user called the situation a bad time for everyone. Here is a look at how netizens shared their condolences on Navnath Gaikwad's death.

Navnath Gaikwad in Fatteshikast

Navnath Gaikwad played the role of Baaji Sarjerao in the movie Fatteshikast which released in 2019. He had also featured in the 2018 movie Farzand. During the second wave of COVID-19, the entertainment industry has lost several talented artists. A few days ago Mulshi Pattern actor Amol Dhawade passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Popular actor Abhilasha Patil also succumbed to COVID-19 complications recently.

Maharashtra is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases with each passing day. Several restrictions have also been imposed in the state to curb the rising cases. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 62,194 new COVID-19 cases. The total tally now stands at 49,42,736, while 853 more deaths pushed the death toll to 73,515. Compared to Wednesday, Maharashtras COVID-19 cases increased by 4,554 in the last 24 hours, however, the fatality count dropped by 67.

Image: Digpal Lanjekar Facebook

