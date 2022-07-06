Film Editor Gautham Raju Passes Away: 'RRR' Music Composer & Sai Dharam Tej Pay Tribute

Popular Tollywood film editor Gautham Raju passed away on July 6 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to various media reports, the late prominent personality’s time of death is believed to be 1:30 am. The media reports further mention that Raju was receiving medical treatment for Kidney related issues in Hyderabad for quite a few days. However, his health parameters deteriorated at the midnight, and he breathed his last.

The tragic news of Raju’s demise has sent shock waves across the South entertainment industry, with several stalwarts paying tribute and condoling the death. Magnum opus RRR music composer MM Keeravani expressed his shock over Raju’s demise on Twitter and wrote, “Saddened by the premature exit of Gouthamraju garu. Happened to work with him for Dhammu. Huge respect for his humility and talent."

Followed by Keeravani, actor Sai Dharam Tej also paid his heartfelt tribute to the late legendary personality on Twitter. He renumerated the time working with him during his initial career days in the Indian cinema. "Heartbroken at the loss of Editor #GauthamRaju Garu, a man of great work & character, with whom I have worked closely during my initial phase of career. You'll always be alive in your work sir. Sending my strength to family and dear ones.#RIPGauthamRaju Garu," tweeted Tej.

Having worked in the industry for almost 40 years, Gautham has been credited with over 800 films. He worked for Nalugu Stambalata, Rajinikanth’s Thalapathi, Assembly Rowdy, and many more super hit films. Several media reports also claimed that the late film editor had even won the Guinness World Record. Besides Telugu, Gautham Raju also worked in Tamil, Hindi, and other languages as well.

