Film Producer Ramu Passes Away; Kannada Film Industry Mourns The Loss Of The Producer

Ramu, also recognized as 'Koti Ramu,' a Kannada film producer, died of COVID-19 on Monday evening. He was being treated at Bengaluru's M S Ramaiah Hospital when he passed away. Ramu was married to Malashree, a Kannada film star. They are the parents of two girls. Producer Ramu's age was 52 years at the time of his death. His death has shocked the Kannada film industry, with many celebrities expressing their condolences. Small-screen actors have also expressed their heartfelt condolences via social media.

Film producer Ramu passes away after contracting COVID-19

"This is most shocking. RAMU sir u bought a new dimension in film making. U will be missed a lot. RIP," Majaa Talkies host Srujana Lokesh wrote. Karthik Jayaram also shared his deepest sorrow on his Twitter handle which read, “2020 was worst but 2021 is getting worst too. KFI looses one more pillar, a wonderful human Ramu Sir who gave life to many actors, technicians. A black day to all of us. My condolences to @malashri_official mam and family”. The actor continued by saying that people should not be taking the illness lightly as it was deadly and was taking people's lives without stopping.

Swetha Chengappa aka Rani of Majaa Talkies, who was shocked to hear the news, took to Instagram to express her condolences to the family members. She said, “RIP Ramu sir” and shared a few pictures of Malashree’s husband with Malashree. She also expressed her sympathies for Malashree. Many other television personalities, including Deepika Das, Neha Gowda, Soumya Bhat, Ranjini Raghavan, Ankita Amar, and Gagan Chinappa, have expressed their sorrow over the death of the ace filmmaker.

Mr Ramu's journey in the film industry began as an office boy at a film production company in Gandhinagar, the city's Kannada film centre. Golibar, an action thriller that he produced in 1993, was a massive success. His second film, Lockup Death, won him the moniker "Koti" Ramu because it was one of the first Kannada films to be made on a budget of more than one crore, and it went on to become a blockbuster, positioning him as a leading Kannada film producer with a knack for action thrillers. He then married Ms Malashree, a well-known Kannada actress. He made 39 films over the course of his nearly three-decade career, including a few featuring his wife. However, in the last decade, he was mired in financial difficulties as he suffered huge losses, according to family sources, as per The Hindu.

