Filmmaker & Actor T Rajendar Hospitalised In Chennai; Being Treated In ICU: Reports

Kollywood actor and filmmaker T Rajendar has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where he's being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to local reports. The actor's health deteriorated a few days ago and he had to be shifted to Chennai’s Ramachandra hospital. While he is said to be out of danger, his son Silambarasan will soon give an official update on his health.

T Rajendar's family members are planning to fly him to Singapore for further treatment, with a final decision to be made in the upcoming days. His wife Usha Rajendar and son Simbu are likely to travel along with him.

Filmmaker & actor T Rajendar hospitalised in Chennai

Recently, Hariharan Gajendran, a source close to Simbu took to his Twitter handle and mentioned that the veteran a actor is "feeling better now". He added," Don’t have much information on it. But believe anna @SilambarasanTR_ will give an official statement soon. TR sir is a righteous man and he will be alright. Prayers. (sic)"

For the unversed, the 67-year-old has to his credit several hit films of the 80s. He has been a part of popular Tamil films such as Thangaikkor Geetham, Uyirullavarai Usha, Oru Thayin Sabhatham, Sabash Babu and so on, while also lending his voice to several songs. Some of his recent projects include - Vizhithiru, Kavan, Idhu Namma Aalu, Arya Surya, and Veerasamy among others.

T Rajender and Usha Rajendar share three children together - sons Silambarasan and Kuralarasan and daughter Ilakiya. His wife and former actor Usha has also served as a producer for some of his films, such as Kadhal Azhivathillai.

(Image: @sidtweep/Twitter)