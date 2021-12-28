Filmmaker Arunachalam Vaidyanathan Tests Positive For Omicron, Divulges Travel Details

Achchamundu! Achchamundu filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan is the latest celebrity to have been tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Director took to his Facebook profile and gave an update about his health. The director has divulged information about his trip to Kumbh Mela, shootings in Varanasi, and more while revealing the chances of his Omicron diagnosis.

The director is currently making a children’s movie, which has been titled Shot Boot 3. While the shooting of the film has been wrapped up, Arun Vaidyanathan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been infected by the Omicron variant.

Director Arun Vaidyanathan tests positive for Omicron

He shared his health status and wrote, “I have a new visitor at home and I think his name is Omicron. He has been kind and not demanding much as of now. People who stayed in touch with me thru WhatsApp, Messenger, and other social media...Relax. God bless everyone.” Revealing details of his recent travel, he added, "I went to Khumb Mela, Did a shoot for 28 days with 160 ppl on sets....went to Varanasi and Bodh Gaya....but once I came to the US, I tested positive... Covid is like a masala film - No logic!"

Recently, actor and comedian Vadivelu also tested positive for COVID-19. Vadivelu most likely got infected as he visited London for the pre-production work of their upcoming film, Naai Sekar Returns. The shooting of the film has finished. Bankrolled by Universe Creations and Tridents Arts, Shot Bhoot 3 stars Venkat Prabhu, Sneha, and Yogi Babu in lead roles. Sneha will be seen playing a strict, authoritative mother in the film. Sneha did a cameo role in the Venkat Prabhu’s Goa. She has also worked with Arun Vaidyanathan in his maiden project Achchamundu! Achchamundu.

IMAGE: Instagram/arunvaidyanath/Shutterstock