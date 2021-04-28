Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes Under Home Isolation

National award-winning film director Kaushik Ganguly on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation. Ganguly had recently gone to Bolpur for outdoor shooting for his new project Kabaddi Kabaddi and had returned to Kolkata two days back.

"It caught up with me. In spite of taking all precautions while shooting, I've tested positive with mild symptoms," the Nagarkirtan director said on Facebook. "Currently in home isolation under Dr. Rajib Seal. Requesting those who came in touch with me in the last 7 days to get themselves tested. Humanity will win," he said.

The friends and followers of the 52-year-old filmmaker wished him a speedy recovery. The director is known for acclaimed films in Bengali cinema such as Shabdo, Jyeshthoputro, Chotoder Chobi, Cinemawala, and Bisorjon among others.

He had recently completed shooting for his first Hindi work Manohar Pandey. In past one week, Bengali film hero Jeet, actors Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Subhasree Ganguly, and Parno Mittra were diagnosed with COVID-19 and all are in home isolation.

Kaushik Ganguly on his upcoming movie Manohar Pandey

The movie will be based in the North of Bengal which is one of the directors’ favourite locations. He has also written the script, as well as dialogues for the film and the makers, are planning to wrap up the 130-minute film by February 2021. The plot of the film is based around an extramarital affair of a middle-aged couple in the middle of a worldwide plague that leads to an eternal togetherness.

The acclaimed director told PTI, that the pandemic-set movie being made in Hindi is "only incidental". He adds “This should not be called as Kaushik Ganguly’s first Bollywood film. Yes, I have chosen the language Hindi for the first time as my characters are Hindi speaking. Had there been main Bengali characters, it would have been made in Bengali. Here the subject is important, not the language”.

The movie will be bankrolled under the Surinder Films Pvt. Ltd. Banner by Nispal Singh and Surinder Singh. Gopi Bhagat cranks up the camera while Subhajit Singha will handle the editing, and Jeet Ganguli is to score the music for the film. The star cast includes Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla and Raghubir Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)