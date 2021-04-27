Filmmaker Thamira Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications In Chennai

Tamil filmmaker Thamira who is known for his work in popular films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. The director was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days ago and was undergoing treatment for the same at Maya Hospital in Chennai. Director and friend Arun Vaidyanathan confirmed the news on Twitter and paid his condolences to the late director.

Director Thamira passes away

After the news of Thamira's death broke, many people belonging to the South Indian film industry took to Twitter to pay their respect and offer condolences to the late director while recalling the moments they spent with him. Read how the Tamil film industry reacted to the news:

Oh my GOD. He directed both Bharathiraja and Balachandar in one film. Rest in peace Thamira sir. https://t.co/LbJjP6KClw — Arun Vaidyanathan (@Arunvaid) April 27, 2021

Absolutely shocking to hear. Very sad. Life is becoming very short for many.



Director #Thamira is a fine gentleman & a good friend. Unable to accept these losses. #RIPThamira sir. You will be badly missed by us. Condolences to his family.



Take care friends. Be safe ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/Qx3V8e4tZV — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 27, 2021

We have lost another true gem. #Thamira Sir remained true to his craft and never chased fame or money. Working with him was a great gift. May his soul RIP. Heartfelt condolences to Sir's family. pic.twitter.com/D0llFY8RWM — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) April 27, 2021

Director #Thamira (Aan Devathai, Rettai Suzhi fame) has unfortunately lost his battle to Covid. He passed away today mrng. May his soul RIP ðŸ™



Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends! @johnmediamanagr — Kaushik LM (ðŸ˜· #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 27, 2021

Fans react to Thamira's death news

Fans of the director called his demise a massive loss to the film industry and took to their Twitter space to pay their tribute to the director.

#AanDevathai director #Thamira is passed away due to covid.May his soul rest in peace..

Thank u so much sir u showed us the versatility of our girl @iamramyapandian

Always Thankful for u sir.. Condolence to his family ðŸ™#RamyaPandian pic.twitter.com/czCOM88EgT — Sowmiya Dalias (@DaliasSowmiya) April 27, 2021

Another sad day ! Director #Thamira who directed #AanDevathai and #RettaiSuzhi passed away due to #Covid19 this morning in Chennai.



May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/HKAnRasCPk — ¯\_(ãƒ„)_/¯ (@rvivekprasad) April 27, 2021

A look at Thamira's films

The director made his dream debut with the Tamil movie Rettaisuzhi that starred both legendary directors K Balachander and Bharathiraja in prominent roles. The film also starred Anjali and Aari in the lead but despite featuring a powerful cast, the film bombed at the box office. His next directorial Aan Devathai starring Samuthirakani and Ramya Pandian also didn't make much money at the box office but was able to garner positive reviews from the audience. According to Sify, the director was in talks with a big production house for his third directorial venture and was working on the script for the film when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Other than these two movies, Thamira had also helmed the Tamil web series Mr Perfect Husband starring Sathyaraj and Seetha, VJ Rakshan, Raghavi Sampath, and Bigg Boss fame Aajeedh Khalique. The web series will be releasing on Disney + Hotstar soon.

The director was 53 years old when he passed away. He is survived by his wife Bashiriya and three kids - two sons Mohammed Rashid, Irshad Rizwan and daughter Bhavshiya.

