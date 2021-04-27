Last Updated:

Filmmaker Thamira Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications In Chennai

Kollywood filmmaker Thamira who is known for his work in films like Rettaisuzhi passed away on April 27 owing to COVID-19 complications in a hospital in Chennai

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Source: Raja Sekar Twitter

In image: Thamira, Source: Raja Sekar Twitter


Tamil filmmaker Thamira who is known for his work in popular films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. The director was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days ago and was undergoing treatment for the same at Maya Hospital in Chennai. Director and friend Arun Vaidyanathan confirmed the news on Twitter and paid his condolences to the late director.

Director Thamira passes away

After the news of Thamira's death broke, many people belonging to the South Indian film industry took to Twitter to pay their respect and offer condolences to the late director while recalling the moments they spent with him. Read how the Tamil film industry reacted to the news:

Fans react to Thamira's death news

Fans of the director called his demise a massive loss to the film industry and took to their Twitter space to pay their tribute to the director.

A look at Thamira's films

The director made his dream debut with the Tamil movie Rettaisuzhi that starred both legendary directors K Balachander and Bharathiraja in prominent roles. The film also starred Anjali and Aari in the lead but despite featuring a powerful cast, the film bombed at the box office. His next directorial Aan Devathai starring Samuthirakani and Ramya Pandian also didn't make much money at the box office but was able to garner positive reviews from the audience. According to Sify, the director was in talks with a big production house for his third directorial venture and was working on the script for the film when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Other than these two movies, Thamira had also helmed the Tamil web series Mr Perfect Husband starring Sathyaraj and Seetha, VJ Rakshan, Raghavi Sampath, and Bigg Boss fame Aajeedh Khalique. The web series will be releasing on Disney + Hotstar soon.  

READ | Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra passes away, PM Modi condoles demise

The director was 53 years old when he passed away. He is survived by his wife Bashiriya and three kids - two sons Mohammed Rashid, Irshad Rizwan and daughter Bhavshiya.

READ | Veteran Telegu comedian Potti Veeraiah passes away, CM KCR expresses grief

(Promo Image Source: Raja Sekar Twitter)

READ | National award-winning editor Waman Bhonsle passes away, industry mourns his death
READ | Sathyaraj of 'Baahubali' fame to make digital debut with 'The Perfect Husband'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT