Filmmakers' Body Demands CBI Inquiry Into Vishal's Corruption Allegations Against CBFC

Indian Film & Television Directors Association has demanded a CBI inquiry into allegations made by Tamil actor Vishal against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This came after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reacted to Vishal's corruption accusations stating "The government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved."

3 things you need to know

Mark Antony starring Vishal is a sci-fi film helmed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Vishal accused the Central Board of Film Certification of taking a bribe of ₹ 6.5 lakh from him for the Hindi version of Mark Antony.

An immediate probe into the matter has been ordered by the government authorities.

IFTDA to take action against the perpetrator

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association also released a statement after Vishal put allegations against the CBFC office in Mumbai. They issued a statement that read, "This is in reference to the allegations of corruption made against CBFC by the Tamil Actor, Mr. Vishal for screening of his film 'Mark Antony and getting a U/A Certificate for Hindi Version."

"We at IFTDA are concerned about these allegations made against CBFC officials. We therefore demand a CBI enquiry against the complaint made. If any official is found guilty, serious action should be taken against the perpetrator of this crime of extortion from the Producers. This is a dangerous trend which will be the reason for bringing bad name to the CBFC. We are sending a copy of the accusation of the Tamil actor, Mr. Vishal for your perusal and sincerely hope that you would take immediate action to redeem the image of CBFC," they concluded.

Indian Motion Picture Producers' association issues statement on the malpractices

Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association released a statement after Vishal accused CBFC of corruption. They stated, "We are deeply perturbed to read the contents of the press report making direct allegations on CBFC Mumbai office by Vishal the lead actor of Film "Mark Antony" Hindi. version copy of which press report is enclosed for your kind perusal."

"It has been alleged by the Actor that he had to pay Rs.6.5 (Rupees Six Lakhs Fifty Thousand) i.c. Rs.3 Lakhs for screening and Rs.3.5 Lakhs for CBFC Certificate of Hindi version of his film "MARK ANTONY" which is most alarming and this kind of blatant corruption cannot be allowed and need of the hour is to immediately enquire and take strict and stringent measures to end this menace," the statement further read.

The association further asserted that a proper investigation would be conducted considering the seriousness of the matter. Also, an inquiry has also been initiated and culprits will be punished to set an example for others who will think of indulging in such malpractices. They concluded the note with, "I am sure you will look into the matter and see to it that Producers are not victimised at the hands of unscrupulous elements in CBFC offices and take all steps to see to it that prestigious organization like CBFC is not maligned as it in a body meant to facilitate the process of Certification of Films and cannot be used to harrass producers to indulge in corruption."

Government orders probe into Vishal's corruption accusations

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered an immediate inquiry after Tamil actor Vishal made allegations against the censor board for using corrupt means to provide the certification for the Hindi dubbed version of Mark Antony. The statement read, "The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself. We request everyone to cooperate with the Ministry, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in."

What were Vishal's accusations against CBFC?

Vishal took to his social media handles to share a clarification video wherein he revealed that the CBFC took a bribe from him to certify the Hindi version of Mark Antony. He said that he was taken aback by what took place at the CBFC office in Mumbai. He said, "When my person visited the office, we were given an option to pay the price of ₹6.5 lakh and get the certification the same day. We were left with no option."

He further added that he and his team were supposed to give ₹ 3 lakh for the screening of Mark Antony and another ₹ 3.5 to get the certificate. He was told by a woman that it was a quite common practice. He said, "We had no option, we paid the money in two installments. If this is the case in government offices, I really request higher authorities to look into this matter." Vishal revealed that in total he had to pay ₹ 6.5 lakh to CBFC for the certification of his film Mark Antony.