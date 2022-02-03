'FIR' Trailer Out: Watch Vishnu Vishal Fight For His Innocence In Film's First Look

The trailer of the highly-awaited film FIR, starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, is out. The trailer has been shared by Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nani on social media. In the film, Vishnu plays the character of a Muslim guy, named Abu Bakker Abdula and his life changes upside down after he is suspected as a terrorist.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nani tweeted, "Wishing @TheVishnuVishal and team a huge success :) Here’s the telugu trailer of #FIR presented by our own @RaviTeja_offl Anna Release on Feb 11th." On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared the trailer on his Twitter account as he wrote, "Very happy to release the Tamil trailer of my dear friend @TheVishnuVishal’s #FIR. Wishing the team all the very best for the release on Feb 11th. https://youtu.be/eVKIjoK7FnM @VVStudioz."

Vishnu Vishal also shared the same news on his Instagram handle as he wrote, "I’ll Freaking Show Them What I’m Capable Of”

#FIRTrailer OUT NOW, Link in Bio #FIR, in theatres from February 11."

The trailer shows how Abu Bakker (Vishnu Vishal) fights to prove his innocence, giving a message that terrorism doesn't have any face, religion, or language. The role of a cop is being played by the director and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon. Here is a link to the trailer:

FIR is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller film that promises to be a message-oriented film. Directed and written by Manu Anand, the film is produced by Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh under the banner of VV Studioz. The film stars Vishnu Vishal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Raiza Wilson in lead roles, and Gaurav Narayanan and Prashanth Rangaswamy in supporting roles. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu on 11 February, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thevishnuvishal