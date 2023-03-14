First International Film Festival Kicks Off In Meghalaya

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday inaugurated the first international film festival here in which 40 films will be screened over the next five days across 4 venues.

In his address, Paul said that Meghalaya apart from being known as abode of clouds, "is also an abode of talents and creativity".

He said that the international film festival is the celebration of Meghalaya's potential in producing artistes and films which will enable the state to compete on the national stage and beyond.

The Tourism Minister said the international film festival is a great opportunity to "showcase a unique and rich culture and tourism potential basket of the state".

He also encouraged the youth to learn and be inspired from the film festival.

Paul also emphasised that the government is committed to setting up state of the art cinema halls which will further boost the film industry in the state.

The minister added that the "sparks lit today" will eventually help Meghalaya to become a hub of "talent and creativity".

The 1st Meghalaya International Film Festival is being jointly organised by filmmakers of the state in collaboration with the tourism department.