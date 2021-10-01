Last Updated:

First Single From Rajinikanth's Upcoming 'Annaatthe,' Sung By SPB To Release On THIS Day

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe's 1st single will be released on October 4. The new track from the song becomes more special as it is sung by Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam

Annaatthe

Image: Twitter/@filmfare


The makers of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annatthee, recently, took to their official Twitter handle and shared a big update about the film. They announced that the first single of the much-awaited film will be released on October 4. The new track from the song becomes more special as it is sung by late legendary Padma Vibhushan awardee singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. 

Rajinikanth's Annatthee's first song sung by late iconic singer S P Balasubrahmanyam

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the filmmakers dropped a brand new poster of Rajinikanth where he can be seen flaunting his usual aura and swag in a red shirt and mundu look. The update comes as a double treat for fans with Rajinikanth and Balasubrahmyam's soothing voice combo. Sharing the major update, the makers tweeted, "#AnnaattheFirstSingle sung by the legendary Padma Vibhushan Thiru #SPBalasubrahmanyam is releasing on October 4th at 6 PM !"

Many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the upcoming song. Several of them reposted the tweet, while a few others dropped red heart and heart-eyed face emoticons. A number of fans called it a 'beast update,' and posted fire emoticons. 

South Superstar Rajinikanth, who is popularly known as 'Thalaiva' by millions of his fans and followers, is considered to be one of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. The South Indian actor will be seen next in the upcoming action-drama film Annaatthe. It is one of the most-awaited films in Tamil.

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers had dropped the film's motion poster. The motion poster shows the Kabali actor back as the hero of the masses with a powerful soundtrack playing in the background. Dressed in a cream-coloured shirt and vest, the Petta actor's look translates as the epitome of style.

Helmed by Siva, Rajinikanth will be seen flashing his stylish avatar while fighting for his people in Annaatthe. Backed by Sun Pictures, the music of the film is scored by D Imman. Along with Rajinikanth, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Sathish, Soori, Abhimanyu Singh, and Robo Shankar play pivotal roles in the film. Initially, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on the special occasion of Pongal. However, it was postponed owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic. The film will now have a theatrical release on Diwali- November 4, 2021.

Image: Twitter/@filmfare

