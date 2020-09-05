Vetrimaaran's Movies That Should Be On One's Weekend Watch-list

Vetrimaaran is a well-known Tamil director and producer. With 4 national awards and a Filmfare award to his name, he is one of the highly acclaimed directors of the industry. As the director celebrated his 45th birthday yesterday, on September 4, 2020, here are some of the best movies made by him.

Vetrimaaran's films that are a must-watch

Polladhavan

Polladhavan, which translates to Ruthless Man, is a Tamil film made in 2007. The action film was both helmed and bank-rolled by Vetrimaran and starred Dhanush and Divya Spandana in lead roles. Deva did most of the musical score, whereas Yogi B and G.V. Prakash composed one song each. The cinematography was done by Velraj, the movie was edited by V.T. Vijayan while Rajkumar choreographed the stunts. Polladhavan was a box-office superhit; it also got a Kannada remake called Punda.

Visaranai

Visaranai is a crime thriller film which was released in 2015. The movie was both written and directed by Vetrimaaran and is inspired by M. Chandrakumar’s novel Lock Up. The film sees Dinesh, Anandhi, Samuthirakani, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kishore, Pradheesh Raj, and Silambarasan Rathnasamy in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the lives of two men before and after a certain scenario where they are compelled to confess.

Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai is a Tamil action crime movie that is also written by Vetrimaaran. This was Vetrimaaran's fourth directorial project and is the first instalment for a trilogy. The movie is bankrolled by A. Subaskaran. Dhanush stars as the lead yet again. He portrays the role of Anbu who is a skilled carrom role. Ameer, Andrea Jeremiah, and Aishwarya Rajesh feature in other pivotal roles with Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji, Kishore, and Pawan in supporting roles.

Aadukalam

Aadukalam is a Tamil film which released in 2011. Scripted and directed by Vetrimaaran the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Dhanush in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Kishore, V.I.S. Jayapalan, Naren, and Murugadoss. The movie was received positively by the critics and went on to win six awards at the 58th National Film Awards which included Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor. It also received 5 awards at the 59th Filmfare Awards South, where it secured Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Music Director, and Best Cinematography. Vetrimaaran went on to be voted as the Best Director for Aadukalam. Pandem Kollu is the Telugu dubbed version of the movie.

Asuran

Asuran is an action drama flick that is directed and written by Vetrimaaran. The movie was produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. The film is an adaptation of Poomani's novel Vekkai. Dhanush and Manji Warrier play the lead roles; Warrier made her Tamil debut in this film. Working with Vetrimaaran again, GV Prakash Kumar did the musical score for the movie. Velraj did the cinematography whereas R.Ramar handled editing responsibilities. The film was successful at the box-office.

