Five Unknown Facts About Actor Saie Tamhankar That Came Out On No.1 Yaari!

Saie Tamhankar has been ruling Marathi screens for years now. She has been stealing hearts and garnering appreciation in whatever role she has chosen. The Dhurala actress once came on Swapnil Joshi's talk show, No.1 Yaari with Swwapnil and gave her fans all over a lot of new information! On the show, she was joined by her close friend and cinematographer Sanjay Jadhav, and viewers really got to see another side of her! Here are 5 moments which really made us see a new side of Saie Tamhankar on the show!

Her fun vibe on the sets

Sanjay Jadhav, Swwapnil Joshi and Saie Tanhankar met and bonded on the sets of Duniyadari. They, of course, had a lot of inside jokes, but, what was interesting to see was that Saie herself was the topic of the joke more often than not! She also very sportingly laughs at jokes which are quite adorable to see.

She is also very spontaneous and can recall and enact a lot of incidents with different accents, which is downright hilarious! Take a look at a short clip Swwapnil Joshi himself shared on his Instagram! It will leave you in splits!

Her emotional bonds

When Swwapnil asked the duo about the story of how they met, Sanjay mentioned that they started getting close after the death of Saie's father, while still shooting for a film. The whole segment got Saie teary-eyed and emotional as she went back in time to that painful memory. Sanjay supported her through that tough time and they are both the better for it. We got to see Saie with her walls down, talking about some of her most vulnerable moments and it made her seem more real.

Saie and her tryst with time.

During one round which was about Saie Tamhankar's trivia, Sanjay was asked what he dislikes the most about his friend and he told Swwapnil, that he does not like that she's never on time! Yes, Saie according to Sanjay can never be punctual. Sanjay, her dear friend has gotten so used to this that he makes his schedule according to hers!

She respects her body but cannot give up the Batata wada!

She is big on health and makes her body her top priority. She believes in doing things for the body and keeping it healthy with nutritious food and exercise but when Swwapnil offers her Batata wada, she jumps on them! They're her favourite and she cannot resist the temptation. This really shows how she's a realistic person who does have fun even when on a diet!

She's goofy when she's comfortable!

While we may have many images of her in our minds, Saie is surprisingly goofy around people she's comfortable with, like Swwapnil Joshi and Sanjay Jadhav! A lot of times, she is seen making funny faces and cracking jokes at the behest of Sanjay and it is hilarious! She was candid and after the episode, anyone can answer a lot Saie Tamhankar's trivia!

It has been 12 years since Saie Tamhankar's debut and we're glad the world of Marathi entertainment has her!

