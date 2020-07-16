Freddy Daruwala Gives His Take On Nepotism, Says 'I Don't Find Anything Wrong With It'

Freddy Daruwala, who is known for his spectacular films like Holiday, Force 2, and many more, recently spoke about nepotism in the film industry. According to Freddy Daruwala, nepotism in the industry exists and he personally has no problem with it. The actor explained his points during an interview with a news portal and cleared his stance when it comes to nepotism. Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, people have begun calling out nepotism and favouritism in the industry. Many actors and prominent personalities have spoken about the ongoing issue of nepotism in Bollywood and their stance on the matter.

Freddy Daruwala talks about nepotism

Freddy Daruwala too spoke about the conditions he faced and the nepotism he had to deal with when he was rejected for films. The actor started off the interview by explaining that one must try to understand the difference between nepotism and depression. The actor said that the two are very different things and one should not get confused between them. However, Freddy Daruwala agreed that depression can be caused by nepotism but maintained that the two are very different things. He explained how nepotism exists in every field. He pointed out that nepotism exists in politics, sports, and Hollywood as well, and one must learn to deal with it. He further added that it is often seen that a businessman’s son often grows up to be in charge of his father’s company. He then said that he personally does not find anything wrong with nepotism.

Freddy Daruwala continued to say that he too faced nepotism on the professional front regardless of which cinema he was working on. He explained that when a film role is offered to an actor, one can either do it or someone else would get to do it. So one should understand that if one does not get to work in that particular film, then perhaps that film was not made for them. He explained that actors often get frustrated, however, they must understand that not every role can be made for them. It was this thought that helped Freddy Daruwala face nepotism during his initial years in Bollywood.

