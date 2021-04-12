From Dulquer Salmaan To Raashii Khanna, Top IG Posts By South Celebs Over The Weekend

The South Indian film industry has a massive amount of fan following from all over the world. Actors who are a part of the regional films enjoy a large base of followers on their social media handles and receive an immense amount of love from their fans for their posts and videos. Many prolific celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia among many others delighted their fans by sharing glimpses of their personal and professional life on Instagram over the weekend. Let's take a look at some of the posts shared by these celebs over the weekend.

Instagram posts by south celebs over the weekend

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan recently wrapped up the filming of his next project Salute. He took to Instagram to share the news with his fans by posting a picture from the sets of the movie. Dulquer who plays the role of a cop in the movie shared the picture in which he is wearing his police uniform and is seen posing with Aravind Karunakaran the director of the film. He penned a long note along with the picture and shared his love and gratitude with the entire cast and crew of Salute. Dulquer who is producing the film under his banner Wayfarer films shared that it was a delight working with the team for Salute.

One of South film's prominent actors Samantha Akkineni took to her social media page to share a pawdorable photo on the occasion of International Pet Day that was celebrated on Sunday, April 11. Sharing a picture of her husband Naga Chaitanya and her pet pooch Hash cuddling together, Samantha expressed her love for her furry friend by sharing how he has filled their lives with love, snuggles and compassion from the day he walked into her and Chaitanya's life.

Another celebrity who expressed her love for her furry friend on International pet day is actor Anushka Shetty. She shared a heartwarming picture of her golden retriever sleeping on the actors' lap while Anushka Shetty looks at her pet with a loving smile on her face. Her post garnered a lot of love from the netizens.

Oohalu Gusagusalade actor Raashii Khanna shared a BTS picture from the sets of her upcoming web series with Shahid Kapoor, directed by Raj-DK. Captioning it with "never a dull moment around them" Raashii shared two pictures one in which they are posing for a selfie and another in which the actors are goofily posing with masks on their faces.

South Indian and Hindi film actor Tamannaah Bhatia shared her excitement for the music launch of her upcoming movie Bole Chudiyan opposite iconic actor Nawazzudin Siddiqui. The Baahubali actor shared that they will be launching the soulful and beautifully executed songs from her next movie Bole Chudiyan soon. The movie is based on real events and is based on the premise "Love is Silent.. Sometimes Violent."

(Promo Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan and Raashii Khanna Instagram)