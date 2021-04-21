From Godava To Double Decker, 5 Regional Movies That Shraddha Arya Was A Part Of

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular television actresses in India. She has been a part of many shows such as Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dream Girl etc. and is currently seen as Preeta in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. But, did you know she has also appeared in many films as well? The actress has been a part of several Hindi as well as regional films. On that note, let us take a look at a few popular Shraddha Arya movies.

Kalvanin Kadhali

In this film, Arya played the supporting role of Tina - the former love interest of Sathya played by S. J. Suryah. Sathya is shown to be a casanova in the film and Tina is one of the girls he pursues before he meets the real love of his life Haritha (Nayanthara). The film is written and directed by Tamilvannan and produced by Lakshman. The film also features actors Vivek and Ganja Karuppu in the supporting roles.

Godava

Featuring Shraddha Arya and Vaibhav Reddy in the lead, this film marked Arya's debut in the Telugu film industry. She plays the role of a girl named Anjali in this film who asks Balu to be her fake boyfriend in order to avoid marrying the man her father has selected for her. As time passes, Anjali and Balu end up falling in love with each other. The film is directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy and released in 2007.

Vandae Maatharam

This film marked Arya's debut in the Malayalam film industry. Vandae Maatharam was released in Malayalam as well as Tamil in 2010. It features Shraddha Arya in a supporting role alongside actors Arjun, Sneha, M. Nassar, Jai Akash and more. It revolves around two cops who fight tooth and nail against a terrorist group to provide justice to farmers. The film is directed by T. Aravind and was dubbed in Telugu as well.

Double Decker

Double Decker is a comedy film starring Shraddha Arya and actor Jaggesh in the lead. The Kannada film is said to be a remake of the film Sandwich which features actors Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the lead. Arya plays the role of a girl named Parvathi who blackmails Parmesh to marry her even though he is already married to some else. The film is directed by Victory Vasu and produced by Sreenivas.

Banjara

Apart from seeing Shraddha Arya in South Indian movies, you'll also see her in a Punjabi movie titled Banjara where she plays a supporting role. The story is about three different love stories of three different generations of a family. Alongside Arya, the film also features Gurpreet Bhangu, Jia Mustafa, Babbu Maan, Rana Ranbir etc. It is directed by Mushtaq Pasha and was released in 2018.