From 'Maaran' To 'Bhama Kalapam', Feb Releases To Watch On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

With the theatres and cinema halls shut down owing to the pandemic, popular studios and filmmakers turned towards OTT platforms to release their movies. OTT space also served as an optimum medium to deliver fresh and out of the box content before the audience in the form of mini-series and web shows. The audience witnessed several big names from the Indian film industry making their OTT debut in the past few years. Not just Bollywood, but the South Indian film industries also released several movies on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and many more.

As the first month of 2022 comes to an end, here are some South Indian movies that will be released on OTT in the month of February. Check out the list below-

1. Maaran

Dhanush and Malavika Mohan starrer Maaran has decided to skip theatrical release and premiere directly on the OTT platform. The action thriller film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in February, the exact date hasn't been announced yet. Dhanush' previous movie Atrangi Re was also released on the same streaming platform and was liked by the audience. Apart from Dhanush and Malavika, the film will also see Samuthirakani, Krishnakumar and Mahendran take on pivotal roles.

2. Mahaan

The action thriller film will feature the real father-son duo, Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead role alongside Simran, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, Sananth and Deepak Paramesh in supporting roles. Mahaan is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "It is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realizes his ambitions he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey."

3. Bhama Kalapam

Priyamani will be starring in this upcoming dark comedy Bhama Kalapam. She will play the role of Anupama, a YouTuber who has over a million subscribers and uploads a new recipe each week. She is also a very nosy person and one day her curiosity lands her in a very tricky situation. The movie will be released on the Aha app on February 11.

4. One Cut Two Cut

One Cut Two Cut has been produced by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions and stars Danish Sait in the lead role. The movie is a satirical comedy that revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists. The movie will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on February 3.

