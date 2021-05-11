From Mammootty To Mohanlal: Celebrities Express Grief Over Dennis Joseph's Death

Malayalam Screenwriter Dennis Joseph passed on May 10, 2021, due to cardiac arrest. Celebrities from the Malayalam film industry expressed their shock over the sudden demise of the ace scriptwriter and took to their social media handles to extend their condolences. Actors Tovino Thomas, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, among others shared their thoughts on the same.

Farewell to the ace scriptwriter Dennis Joseph

Tovino Thomas posted a short message for Dennis Joseph on his Instagram post and offered his tribute to Dennis Joseph.

Veteran actor Suresh Gopi took to Twitter to bid farewell to his friend who has given him several good films and characters.

Actor Mohanlal took to Instagram to share a long post recounting his and Dennis Joseph's friendship and the work they have done together. He shared an old black and white picture of them sitting together. In the long post, Mohanlal penned an emotional farewell to Dennis Joseph. Mohanlal called Dennis "the king" of Malayalam cinema who has given several memorable characters. He also extended his gratitude towards Dennis for giving him a chance to play some of his memorable characters on screen.

Actor Mammootty who featured in Dennis Joseph's debut films as screenwriter and director shared a picture with him on Facebook and wrote that Joseph was a brother and a friend who was with him throughout his highs and lows.

Actor Nivin Pauly posted a picture of Dennis Joseph on Twitter and wrote, "RIP #DennisJoseph sir".

Actor Rajisha Vijayan, who was recently seen in the movie Karnan opposite Dhanush, also took to Twitter to express her sadness. She said that in her tweet that Dennis Joseph will be always remembered through his films.

RIP #DennisJoseph Sir 💔 💐

A look at Dennis Joseph's movies

Dennis Joseph began his career as a scriptwriter in the Malayalam film industry. He was very much active in the 1980s and the 1990s and delivered hit movies that propelled the careers of veteran actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty and Suresh Gopi. He also turned to direct movies in 1988. His first movie as a director was Manu Uncle for which he won the National Award for the Best Children's Film. He frequently collaborated with directors Joshiy and Thambi Kannanthanam for movies like Bhoopathi, Shyama, Bhoomiyila Rajakkanmar, Indrajaalam, to name a few.

