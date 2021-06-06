From Mammootty To Mohanlal, Malayalam Celebs Who Have Won The National Award

Regional cinema has been rapidly growing in India. The innovative storylines and experimental genres in Malayalam cinema are giving major recognition to the stars in the industry. From bagging National Awards to gaining international recognition, Malayalam stars' popularity is growing in the Indian film industry. Here's a look at the Malayalam stars who have won National Awards.

Malayalam actors who won National Awards

PJ Antony

PJ Antony bagged the Best Actor National Award for the film Nirmalyam released in 1973. He was the first Malayalam actor to receive a National Award in this category. The actor played the role of a velichappadu which is an oracle or a medium between the Goddess and the worshipper in a Hindu temple.

Bharath Gopi

Bharath Gopi was the second actor in the Malayalam cinema to bag the Best Actor National Award. He won it for his role of Shankaran Kutty in the 1978 released film Kodiyettam. The film was special as it notably does not feature any kind of background music.

Balan K Nair

Balan K Nair won the Best Actor award for the movie Oppol in 1981. He played the role of Govindan who was Malu's husband. The film was based on a short story of the same name written by M. T. in 1975.

Premji

Premji played the role of Raghava Chakyar in the film Piravi (1989). His brilliant portrayal bagged him a National Award in the Best Actor category.

Mammootty

Mammootty has received the most number of National Awards for best actor in Malayalam cinema. He bagged his first National Award in 1989. He won it for the movies Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha. Mammootty then received an award for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan in 1994. He then went on to bag another National Award for his portrayal of Dr. BR Ambedkar in the film by the same name in 1998.

Mohanlal

One of the popular Malayalam actors Mohanlal has bagged the National Award twice. He has received National Awards for films Bharatham (1991) and Vanaprastham (1999). Bharatham is interpreted as a modern-day adaptation of the Ramayana from Bharatha's perspective.

Murali

Murali won a National Award in 2001. He won an award for the movie Neythukaran. The actor essayed the role of the lead character named Appa Mestry in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.