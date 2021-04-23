From Mammootty's 'Big B' To Mohanlal's 'Oppam': List Of Malayalam Films Based In Kochi

The contribution of the Malayalam film industry, also popularly known as Mollywood, to Indian cinema has undeniably been remarkable over the years. The city of Kochi, located in Kerela, is home to the Malayalam film industry and several Malayalam films have showcased it in some or another way. Thus, here's a list of five Mollywood movies that are set in Kochi; from Mammootty's Big B to Mohanlal's Oppam.

A look at the Malayalam films based in Kochi

Big B

The Mammootty starrer Big B had released back in 2007 and is an action thriller both co-written and directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker, Amal Neerad. Alongside the Mollywood megastar, Big B's cast also featured Manoj K. Jayan, Bala and Sumit Naval in key roles. The film's plot showcases how four adopted children of Mary John Kurishingal decide to take revenge on her killer after she gets brutally murdered by the members of the Kochi underworld.

Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla

Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla is a romantic comedy film that released in 2013 and starred Fahadh Faasil in dual roles. The film had director Shankar Ramakrishnan at its helm while it also starred Kamalinee Mukherjee, Rima Kallingal and P. Balachandran in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around the caretaker of a Kochi-based apartment and the unfortunate events that take place in that flat.

Kammatipaadam

The Malayalam action drama film Kammatipaadam hit the big screen in 2016 and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film's cast was headlined by Dulquer Salmaan, Vinayakan, Shaun Romy, Manikandan R. Achari and Vinay Forrt in pivotal roles while it was directed by the prolific director Rajeev Ravi. The story of this Kerela State Film Award-winning film is set in a slum locality in Kerela's Kochi city and showcases the plight of Dalits who are forced to give up their properties to mafias.

Oppam

The 2016's crime thriller Oppam starred Malayalam film megastar Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Anusree, Baby Meenakshi and Samuthirakani. The Priyadarshan directorial focuses on the life of a blind man who works as a lift operator and the caretaker of a Kochi-based building. However, his life turns topsy-turvy after he is framed for resident Krishnamoorthy's murder.

Charlie

Yet another Dulquer Salmaan starrer, Charlie is an adventure drama film that released back in 2015. This Martin Prakkat directorial also featured Parvathy, Aparna Gopinath, Nedumudi Venu and Soubin Shahir in key roles. The critically lauded film focuses on Tessa, who runs away from home to rent an apartment to avoid getting married at her parents' insistence. In her rented apartment, she finds a sketchbook of the previous tenant that reveals an incomplete story and thus, she decides to find the artist.

Promo Image Source: Big B trailer and Oppam trailer