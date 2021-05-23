From Mammootty's 'One' To 'Nayam Vyakthamakkunnu', List Of Actor's Best Political Dramas

One of Mammootty’s Malayalam political drama movies named One recently hit the screens receiving tons of appreciation and positive reviews from the audiences. The actor has also been a part of a variety of other movies in his career whose plotline revolved around interesting political drama and thrill. Here's the list.

Mammootty’s movies based on political themes

One

Mammootty in One was seen essaying the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala who uses the Right to Recall law against corrupt ministers. Released in 2021, the movie was received well by the viewers. It was directed by Santhosh Viswanath while bankrolled by Sreelakshmi R. Other casts of the movie included actors namely Murali Gopy, Joju George, Gayatri Arun, Siddique, Mathew Thomas, Ishaani Krishna, and Nimisha Sajayan.

Dubai

Released in 2001, the movie showcased Mammootty essaying the role of a business tycoon, Major Ravi Mammen alongside other actors like N. F. Varghese, Biju Menon, Vijayakumar, Nirmal Pandey, Cochin Haneefa, and others. The plot of the movie was written by Renji Panicker while it was directed by Joshiy. The movie also became one of the most expensive Malayalam movies during that time.

Oliyampukal

Directed by T Hariharan, the movie was released in 1990 featuring Mammootty as Arackal Baby Mathew, Rekha as Usha, Kaviyoor Ponnamma as Baby’s mother, and Thilakan as John Mathew, Sai Kumar as A.S.P Thampy Mathew, etc. Bankrolled by KG Rajagopal, the movie could not do well among the audience.



Ormakalundayirikkanam

The movie was set against the backdrop of the first communist Ministry of Kerala in which many of the actors made significant appearances. Some of the popular cast members included actors like Mammootty as Tailor Bhaskaran, Master Nithin as Jayan, Nedumudi Venu as Nambiar, Bharath Gopi as Tharakan, M. G. Soman as Chattampi Velayudhan, Mamukkoya as a Police constable, and many others. Directed and written by T V Chandran, the movie even received a couple of awards and accolades.

Nayam Vyakthamakkunnu

The 1991 Malayalam movie was based on the life of late Kerala Legislative assembly speaker G. Karthikeyan whose role was essayed by the actor, Mammootty. Directed by Balachandra Menon, the popular cast of the movie included Shanthi Krishna, Adoor Bhavani, Jagadish, Sankaradi, Abi, Karamana Janardanan Nair, Kalabhavan Rahman, Janardanan, K P Ummer, Kundara Johnny, and several others.

IMAGE: STILL FROM 'ONE' MOVIE TRAILER

