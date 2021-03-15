From Mohanlal To Tovino Thomas, Here's What Celebs From South Were Up To Last Weekend

The weekend that went by was all about leisure and relaxation for actors in the South. From Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to Tovino Thomas, various actors from the Southern film industry indulged in exercises, released movie teasers, and shared throwback images as well over the weekend. Here's a weekly roundup of the celebrities' activities on the weekends and also a quick look at some of their upcoming releases. Here are the details, as seen on Instagram.

Nazriya Nazim shares throwback picture

Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her husband Fahadh Fazil. The couple is dressed in matching hoodies and is seen hugging each other. The picture is clicked by Vivek Harshan, a well-known movie editor. He has movies like Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandiram, Anwar Abdul Rasheed's Valiyaperunnal, to his credit.

Tovino Thomas's upcoming film

Tovino Thomas released a poster for his upcoming film Kala. The movie is slated for March 2021 release, but the exact date is yet unknown. Tovino Thomas is famous for his role as an antagonist Beeja aka Thanatos in Maari 2 and his role as Jathin Ramdas in Lucifer.

Mohanlal's words of wisdom

Known as one of the fittest actors in the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal spent his weekend catching up on cardio and other gym exercises. He shared a video of himself working out of several techniques and added a caption straight from a textbook. He will be soon seen in Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea.

Vijay Sethupathi bids goodbye to late SP Jananathan

Vijay Sehthupathi took to Instagram to offer condolences to SP Janananthan, a national award-winning filmmaker who passed away on March 14. He was working on Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. SP Jananathan was found unconscious in his home and was later taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Samantha Akkineni shared some inspiration for self-love

Samantha Akkineni shared a video featuring images of several women indulging in self-love under the '#YouforYou' campaign. The campaign is aimed to create self-awareness in women and encourage them to keep themselves first too. The campaign received several entries in support from women from different walks of life.