From 'Naradan' To 'Pada,' Check Release Dates Of Big South Indian Movies On OTT In April

Recent years witnessed a considerable surge in popularity and fandom for South Indian flicks as over the years, more OTT platforms started streaming them. Many theatrical blockbusters including Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, Prabhas starter Radhe Shyam from South Indian industries are released/awaiting release on the OTT hemisphere after doing impeccable business in the ticket windows. Bolstering anticipation amongst movie enthusiasts, many more films are set to hit the OTT space in the coming days.

Taking a step towards introducing such blockbusters to the people who missed them to watch it, Amazon Prime Video has released a fresh slate of South films that will be released on the platform soon. From Tovino Thomas' Naradan to Mohanlal's Aaraattu, here are the big Malayalam films and their release date on Amazon Prime Video.

1. Naradan

Starring Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen and more, the political thriller Naradan will be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2022. The film is directed by Aashiq Abu and was released in theatres on March 3, 2022. It received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

2. Pada

Starring Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan and more, the hostage thriller film Pada is directed by Kamal K.M. The film is set to release on the popular OTT platform on March 30, 2022. The film was released in theatres on March 11 and garnered critical acclaim.

3. Veyil

Starring Pasupathy, Bharath, Bhavana, Priyanka Nair and more, the Tamil-language drama film Veyil is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 15, 2022. The film is directed by Vasanthabalan and was a commercial success. Moreover, the film was remade in Bengali as Antor Jala starring Zayed Khan and Pori Moni.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime video kickstarted its slew of new releases from South with Mohanlal starrer action thriller Aaratttu, directed by B. Unnikrishnan. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 20, 2022. The film, featuring Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan alongside Mohanlal, had its theatrical release in February this year. Although there was considerable hype around the venture, the film did do a desirable business at the box office and it also gained mixed reviews from critics.

Image: Instagram/@jafferzadique/arjunradhakrishnan/veyil_movie