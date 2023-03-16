Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR made history by winning an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for its song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards. One of the track’s singer Rahul Sipligunj talked to Republic Media Network’s Mugdha Kapoor on Wednesday (March 15) and looked back on his journey from being an independent artist to performing at the Oscars stage.

Rahul recalled, “I am from a barber’s family. My father is a beautician. He is the one who used to take me to music class and made me learn music. I was born and brought up in an area called Dhoolpet. People don't even know what is learning music there. The whole credit goes to my father. Earlier in my childhood, I used to create beats on the table and he used to sing the songs. Later, I started learning ghazals, started singing for movies and slowly I got some hit songs. Then, I started making independent music.”

“I started singing choruses for MM Keeravaani in 2013. It's been more than a decade since I have been working for him. I have been going with the flow. I never thought or expected to reach the Oscars stage and perform there in front of the world. It was a great experience and I am never going to forget it,” he added.

Rahul Sipligunj on people who influenced his music

When asked about people who influenced his music apart from his father, Rahul Sipligunj named his guru Vitthal Rao and mentor MM Keeravaani. The artist stated he has been a chorus singer with Keeravaani since his teenage days and the music composer has helped him and influenced his music in various ways.

In addition to Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary by Kartiki Gonsalves, also took home the golden statuette for Best Documentary Short Film. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes was also nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category but it lost to Daniel Roher’s Navalny.