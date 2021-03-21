From 'Padmavaat' To 'Sammohanam', 5 Aditi Rao Hydari Films That Prove Her Versatility

Aditi Rao Hydari's Bollywood movies and appearances in other feature presentations have earned her the title of a versatile actor, as can be evidenced by the tweet below. Back in March 2019, she was awarded the title of the "Versatile Performer Of The Year" by HELLO! Magazine for the work she had delivered up until that point. The tweet follows an enlistment of Aditi Rao Hydari's movies which essentially earned her the award that she can be seen holding in it. Read on to see the list.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Tweet post her "Versatile Artist Of The Year" win:

1) Padmaavat

One of 2019's biggest and most controversial films saw Aditi Rao Hydari step into the shoes of Mehrunisa, one of the alleged real-life wives of Allauddin Khilji, one of the most powerful rulers of his time. Aditi Rao Hydari's restrained performance was hailed by many and was also hailed for displaying an exemplary degree of fortitude and character while going behind the back of her on-screen husband in the film. The same can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Bhoomi

The second film in the list of Aditi Rao Hydari's movies that are a testament to her versatility is the film that marked the Bollywood comeback of Sanjay Dutt. The feature presentation saw Hydari play the character of a strong-willed daughter of Dutt's character in the film that sets out to settle scores with those who did her wrong. Hydari has been praised for showing a substantial range of emotions during the course of the film. The same can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Kaatru Veliyidai

One of Aditi Rao Hydari's South movies that see her play a character unlike the ones mentioned up until this point is Kaatru Veliyidai. The film sees her starting off as the quintessential love interest, but then, the viewers learn that Aditi Rao Hydari's Dr. Leela Abraham is a character of strength, grit and fortitude. The same can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Sammohanam

The feature presentation that stars Sudheer Babu alongside Hydari sees the latter play a character that is rarely ever attempted on Indian grounds; That of an actor itself. The film credits Hydari and the makers of the film for subtly touching upon the realities of being a part of the film industry in their own unique way while a love story between Hydari's character and that of the male lead brews. The film can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

5) London, Paris, New York

The Anu Menon directorial saw Hydari play a version of the character played by Julie Delpy in Richard Linklater's Before series of the films. Her character has been described by many as a grounded romantic who, although mildly averse to Ali Zafar's character in the film, does want to see where does the series of her "coincidental" meet-ups go down the line. The film can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

