From 'Premam' To 'Athiran', Check Out Sai Pallavi's Top 5 Critically Acclaimed Movies

From Premam to Athiran, the 28-year-old Sai Pallavi from Tamil Nadu has won over several hearts in India with her simplistic beauty and charm. Her talent for acting and dancing has locked her into the hearts of many, right from her debut role as Malar in Premam. Sai Pallavi's movies are enjoyed by her fans who eagerly anticipate the actress's upcoming projects. Let's take a look at Sai Pallavi's best movies that showcase the actress's versatility.

Sai Pallavi's best movies that prove her versatility

Premam 2015

Sai was offered the role of Malar in Premam by Alphonse Putharen when she was still studying medicine in Georgia. Taking up the offer with hesitation, Sai went on to win hearts from her charming acting in the movie. The romantic-comedy starring Nivin Pauly, went on to become a major success at the box office. Winning several awards for her role, Sai was on the path of steady success after this movie.

Kali 2016

Starring Sai Pallavi and Dulquer Salmaan, the action movie saw Sai in the role of Anjali who braves through her fear. The movie was a commercial success as it broke several records on the box office upon its release. Sai's performance of a young and fearful wife managed to relate to the audience as her performance was well-appreciated.

Fidaa 2017

Taking up the role of Bhanumathi, Fidaa was arguably a turning point for the young actress in her career. The romantic-comedy directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Varun Tej was a commercial hit and won several Filmfare awards and nominations. Sai Pallavi's performance was listed among the 100 best performances of the decade by a movie review site.

Athiran 2019

The psychological-thriller directed by Vivek, starring Sai Pallavi and Fahadh Faasil enjoyed great success at the box office. Sai played the role of Nithya in the movie who has autism and a liking towards Indian martial arts. With her quirky yet soulful performance, Pallavi managed to captivate the audience for the whole of 136 minutes.

Maari 2 2018

Starring Sai and Dhanush, the romantic-comedy saw Pallavi in a different light. Playing Araathu Aanandi, fans saw the actress showing off her dancing skills in the song 'Rowdy Baby'. Though the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was thoroughly enjoyed by the viewers.