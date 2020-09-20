Settai, Shankar Dada MBBS, & Other South Movies That Recreated The Magic Of B'wood Hits

There have been various movies in Bollywood that gained popularity for their cast, storyline and the performance put up by actors and many of them have inspired the other industries too. The South Indian Film industry has also been inspired by a lot of super hit Bollywood movies and has churned out films that could recreate the magic of the original. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Popular South films inspired by Bollywood movies

Settai (2013)

The movie Settai was a remake of a popular Bollywood movie, Delhi Belly. Delhi Belly was immensely loved by the audiences but its South remake Settai was not very well received and got mixed reviews. The cast of Delhi Belly had Imran Khan, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Vir Das in the lead while in its remake, Settai, the cast included Hansika Motwani, Arya, Anjali, Premji, Santhanam and many more. R Kannan directed Settai.

Shankar Dada MBBS (2004)

Shankar Dada MBBS was inspired by Raju Hirani’s movie Munnabhai MBBS. Jayant Paranji directed the movie and popular South Indian movie star Chiranjeevi essayed the lead role that was played by Sanjay Dutt in the original Hindi movie. Other cast members of the remake included Meka Srikanth, Sonali Bendre, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad, to name a few. The sequel of Munnabhai MBBS also turned out to be an inspiration of the South industry. Lage Raho Munnabhai was remade as Shankar Dada Zindabad.

Nanban (2012)

Directed by S. Shankar, Nanban was the remake of the blockbuster movie 3 Idiots. The movie 3 Idiots was immensely loved by the audience which resulted in its remake in the South. The cast of Nanban included Joseph Vijay, Srikanth, Jiiva, Ileana D’Cruz, Sathyaraj and several other actors. The movie was appreciated by the audience. The original story of the Bollywood movie was inspired by a novel, 5 Point Someone.

Kanden Kadhalai (2009)

The movie Kanden Kadhalai was inspired by a popular Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor movie, Jab We Met. Jab We Met was a huge hit at the box office but its remake, Kanden Kadhalai, got mixed reviews from the audience. It was directed by R. Kaman and the cast of Kanden Kadhalai included Bharath Srinivasan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Santhanam, Sapan Saran, Munna and several others.

Unnaipol Oruvan (2009)

The story of the movie Unnaipol Oruvan was inspired by one of the remarkable works by Neeraj Pandey, A Wednesday. The movie was a big hit down South. Naseeruddin Shah played the lead in the original movie and in the remake, Kamal Haasan essayed the same role. Unnaipol Oruvan was directed by Chakri Toleti while other vital cast members included Mohanlal, Anuja Iyer, Lakshmi, Poonam Kaur, to name a few.

