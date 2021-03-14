From 'V' To 'Sammohanam': A Look At The List Of Telugu Movies Starring Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but also in the South Indian film industry. The actor who hails from Hyderabad has been a part of some popular Telugu films in her career receiving acclaim for her performances in them. Read along and take a look at the films Aditi has done in the Tollywood industry.

A list of Aditi Rao Hydari's Telugu Movies

Sammohanam

Sammohanam marked the debut of Hydari in the Telugu film industry. Released in 2018, the romantic drama film was written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, with Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu playing the lead roles of Sameera Rathore and Vijay, respectively. It was bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, with music by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by PG Vinda. Aditi was also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu and SIIMA Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH

Antariksham 9000 KMPH was an adventure Sci-Fi flick released in the year 2018. The film was written and directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy. Antariksham 9000 KMPH featured Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi in pivotal roles, and was bankrolled by First Frame Entertainments. The film was released in theatres on December 21, 2018.

V

V is a Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial, which also marked his second collaboration with Aditi Rao Hydari, and also with her Telugu debut co-star Sudheer Babu. The movie was produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and the cast also included Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Tanikella Bharani in supporting roles. The film was released in September 2020 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and then released in theatres on January 1, 2021.

Maha Samudram

Maha Samudram is an upcoming action drama film that will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari. The movie is written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi and bankrolled under the banner AK Entertainments Production Company of Anil Sunkara. It is being shot in both Telugu and Tamil languages starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, and Anu Emmanuel. Maha Samudram is set to release on August 19, 2021.