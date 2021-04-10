Last Updated:

From 'Vakeel Saab' To 'Joji', Latest South Indian Movies That Won Over The Audience

From Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' to Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji', here is a list of all the South Indian movies that managed to impress fans in April.

Written By
Jewelyn Fernandes
In frame: Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj

Source: Still from Joji and Vakeel Saab


This April saw a long list of South Indian movies which were a hit among fans. From Nagarjuna's Wild Dog to Fahadh Faasil's Joji, fans have given their honest opinions and reviews on the movies that released so far in April 2021. Here is a list of the movies that received raving reviews from fans and great IMDb ratings. 

Vakeel Saab

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab had a theatrical release on April 9, 2021. The Telugu movie inspired by the Bollywood movie Pink managed to touch fans' hearts with its strong message and touching storyline. Vakeel Saab has received 7.9 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The movie has managed to earn more than 42 crores on the first day itself. 

Sulthan

Karthi's Sulthan had the first greatest release in the South Indian film industry to receive great reviews since Thalapathy Vijay's Master. The movie managed to gain 6.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The movie, released on April 2, 2021, earned 5.12 crores on the first day in Tamil Nadu marking one of Karthi's best performances yet. 

Wild Dog

Nagarjuna brought another action-packed movie to the silver screen with Wild Dog on April 2, 2021. On the first day of its release, the movie managed to earn a total sum of Rs 4 crores. The mystery adventure movie has received 7.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb proving to be a hit among fans.

Karnan

Dhanush plays Karnan in Santhosh Narayanan's musical film helmed by Mari Selvaraj. The movie has received kudos from fans in the form of an IMDb rating of 9.2 stars out of 10 stars. Released on April 9, 2021, Karnan managed to earn a total of Rs 10.5 crores on its first day. The film explores a small village suppressed by the Government where Dhanush's character appears to change the game. 

Joji 

Joji trailer had left fans puzzled and seeking answers and the Fahadh Faasil movie delivered them. With 8.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb, fans loved Joji. The film, inspired by Shakespeare's Macbeth, could not have a theatrical release owing to the ongoing pandemic. Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan's fans have still delivered amazing reviews for the movie. 

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from Vakeel Saab and Joji)

First Published:
