From 'Vakeel Saab' To 'Joji', Latest South Indian Movies That Won Over The Audience

This April saw a long list of South Indian movies which were a hit among fans. From Nagarjuna's Wild Dog to Fahadh Faasil's Joji, fans have given their honest opinions and reviews on the movies that released so far in April 2021. Here is a list of the movies that received raving reviews from fans and great IMDb ratings.

Vakeel Saab

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab had a theatrical release on April 9, 2021. The Telugu movie inspired by the Bollywood movie Pink managed to touch fans' hearts with its strong message and touching storyline. Vakeel Saab has received 7.9 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The movie has managed to earn more than 42 crores on the first day itself.

#VakeelSaab best of all versions @PawanKalyan powerpacked performance ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ and what a bgm @MusicThaman ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — pradeepkumar (@pradeep2lc) April 10, 2021

So many troubles higher officials and so many struggles , but still day 1 collections records are higher just for a remake movie #VakeelSaab. Only one man #Ustaad #PawanKalyan ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ — PawanKalyan FC™|| 9394022222 (@PspkHolic) April 10, 2021

Sulthan

Karthi's Sulthan had the first greatest release in the South Indian film industry to receive great reviews since Thalapathy Vijay's Master. The movie managed to gain 6.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The movie, released on April 2, 2021, earned 5.12 crores on the first day in Tamil Nadu marking one of Karthi's best performances yet.

Wat a movieðŸŽ¬ #Sulthan ðŸ”¥finally watched, extraordinarily MassðŸ˜€ @Karthi_Offl brotherðŸ’¥ such a Good message stuffed in the whole movieðŸ‘Œreally very nice enjoyed lot with overloaded goosebumpsðŸ’ªðŸ¤ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ lovely pair with @iamRashmika ðŸ˜â¤ðŸ¤—, congrats to entire team keep rockingðŸŽ†.. — Rozario Saleth (@iamrozario) April 3, 2021

Wild Dog

Nagarjuna brought another action-packed movie to the silver screen with Wild Dog on April 2, 2021. On the first day of its release, the movie managed to earn a total sum of Rs 4 crores. The mystery adventure movie has received 7.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb proving to be a hit among fans.

Karnan

Dhanush plays Karnan in Santhosh Narayanan's musical film helmed by Mari Selvaraj. The movie has received kudos from fans in the form of an IMDb rating of 9.2 stars out of 10 stars. Released on April 9, 2021, Karnan managed to earn a total of Rs 10.5 crores on its first day. The film explores a small village suppressed by the Government where Dhanush's character appears to change the game.

#Karnan - Well Crafted film. So soulful wish you the best @dhanushkraja sir and @mariselavaraj sir Great one sir. ðŸ™ — Sharath Ravi (@sharathravii) April 10, 2021

#Karnan - Masterpiece. As expected, Bit slow but the way of Making is too Good. Top notch Cinematography from the DOP. SANA's bgm makes much more. Worth watching. — × Kettavan Memes × (@Kettavan__Memes) April 9, 2021

Joji

Joji trailer had left fans puzzled and seeking answers and the Fahadh Faasil movie delivered them. With 8.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb, fans loved Joji. The film, inspired by Shakespeare's Macbeth, could not have a theatrical release owing to the ongoing pandemic. Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan's fans have still delivered amazing reviews for the movie.

2021 isn't done yet. But I guess #Joji is the best film of the year. #JojiOnPrime #jojimovie — Sibi Selvaraj (@sibiwrites) April 9, 2021

#Joji - ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



Worth watching - Dileesh and Fahadh are proving again and again. This duo always sets a benchmark !!! #JojiOnPrime — Adarsh (@itsaadhu) April 10, 2021

