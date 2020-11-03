From Videos To Postcards, Only One Message From Fans To Rajinikanth: “Vaa Thalaiva, Vaa”

Urging the superstar to take the long-awaited political plunge, fans and followers of Rajinikanth have started a letter campaign. Signing postcards with the message “Vaa Thalaiva Vaa,” (Come leader), fans have written letters addressing Rajinikanth at his Poes Gardens address.

Calling it a postcard campaign, several fans of Rajinikanth took to social media, requesting that now is the time for the superstar to announce the launch of his political party, one he had announced about during the induction, in December, 2017.

Even as the ‘leaked statement’ from the actor states, he might stay away from politics, and the superstar rubbished these rumours, fans over the last two weeks have been taking several measures to catch his attention and get him to know they want him to be their leader for Tamil Nadu, winning the upcoming TN Assembly elections slated for next year.

On Friday, a group of fans belonging to the local Rajini Fanclub went outside the superstar’s house wearing T-shirt’s saying Rajinikanth’s words where he reiterated, “ Aatchi Arasiyal Maatram : Ippo Illa na, Eppo?,” (Change of politics: If not now, then when) addressing the change Tamil Nadu was to see.

With fans on one side urging the superstar to step into action and start work in the political arena, and Rajini remaining mum on when he will take the call of duty, his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth on Saturday put up a video sent in by NRI’s supporting the superstar and welcoming his political entry by endorsing the video with a thumbs-up and slogan, “Now or Never.”

“We know whatever decision Thalaivar takes will be the right decision, we are also concerned about his health, for his health is also our number one priority. He will know the right time to take the right call. Like he says, Let's wait and see,” says Ajay Bhaskar, president of one of the fan club’s speaking to Republic.

Ardent fans and supporters of Rajini, over the last two years, have eagerly waited for their Thalaivar to make an announcement showing their support through banners, posters and videos posted on social media and in their areas offering their support telling, he's the change Tamil Nadu needs.

With the elections less than six months away for Tamil Nadu, fans across the world wonder, just as the superstar himself said in his speech, “If not now, then when ?”

