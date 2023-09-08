G Marimuthu dies: Rajinikanth, Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar offer condolences

Popular Tamil director and actor G Marimuthu died after suffering a heart attack on September 8. He was in his late 50s and reportedly collapsed while dubbing for his TV serial Ethirneechal. The actor recently appeared in Jailer starring Rajinikanth. The news of his death came as a shock to the Tamil film industry and many came forward to pay their last respects and remember Marimuthu for his contribution to cinema.

3 things you need to know

Marimuthu collapsed while dubbing and was rushed to a hospital nearby in Chennai.

The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Marimuthu's final rites will be performed in Theni, his hometown.

Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar mourn Marimuthu's death

G Marimuthu's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry today. Following his death, several celebrities offered their condolences to the late actor and remembered him.

Rajinikanth offered his condolences to his Jailer co-star on social media, writing, "Marimuthu is a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family (sic)."

(Rajinikanth mourns Jailer co-star's death | Image: X)

Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar was deeply saddened by the loss and took to his microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Saddened!! Rest in peace #Marimuthu sir ! Remembering the times with you…" Jawan actor Vijay Sethupathi shared a picture of Marimuthu and remembered him.

(Nelson Dilipkumar paid his last respects to Jailer actor Marimuthu | Image: Nelson Dilipkumar/X)

(Vijay Sethupathi mourns G Marimuthu death and pays condolences | Image: Vijay Sethupathi/X)

Meanwhile, Jailer's production house, Sun Pictures, also paid their last respects to the actor and wrote, "Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace #Marimuthu." Actor Arun Vijay wrote, "Shocking to hear the demise of #Marimuthu sir.. Nice actor & a person gone too soon.. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."

(Jailer's production house Sun Pictures mourned Marimuthu's loss | Image: Sun Pictures/X)

(Arun Vijay shared that he was shocked to hear about Marimuthu's demise | Image: Arun Vijay/X)

Radhika Sarathkumar was also shocked to hear the news of Marimuthu's demise. "So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of #marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent, gone so soon. Condolences to his family (sic)," the actress posted on X.

Jailer actor G Marimuthu breathes his last

G Marimuthu was dubbing for his TV show along with his colleague at a studio in Chennai when he felt uneasy and collapsed. The actor was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. His mortal remains will be shifted to his home in Chennai for public homage and his final rites will be performed in Theni, his hometown.