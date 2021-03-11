'Gaali Sampath' Cast - All You Need To Know About The Characters In This Film

Gaali Sampath is a slice of life film directed by Anish Krishna while the music of the film has been composed by Achu Rajamani. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a young man who lives with his father, a mute elderly man. Things take a new turn as he meets and falls in love with a girl and his father decides to take part in a drama competition. Can they get back to the happy life they had? Gaali Sampath released theatrically today, on March 11, 2021.

Gaali Sampath movie's cast and characters - Main roles

Rajendra Prasad as Gaali Sampath

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad plays the titular character of Gaali Sampath in the film of the same name. The actor plays the role of a mute and elderly man who has an interest in acting. Gaali believes he can act and takes part in local plays and acts. The man lives with his son, Suri, who is often annoyed at his father as he constantly either lands himself or somebody from the village in trouble. When he decides to take part in an expensive competition without speaking to his son, he is asked to leave the house and lands himself in trouble again. His bond with his son then comes into play.

Sree Vishnu as Suri

The cast of Gaali Sampath also includes actor Sree Vishnu who plays the role of Suri, in the film. Suri is an ambitious man who dreams of staying independent and buy his own truck. He is often annoyed with his father's irresponsible behaviour leading to many clashes between the father-son duo. Suri also falls in love with Papa, a woman who reciprocates his feelings.

Gaali Sampath Cast - supporting actors

The Gaali Sampath cast also includes actors like Lovely Singh who plays the character of Papa - a strong woman, who eventually falls in love with Suri. Indian actor Satya plays the hilarious role of the translator for Gaali Sampath, as he cannot speak. The cast includes actors like Tanikella Bharani, Raghu Babu, Karate Kalyani, Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles.