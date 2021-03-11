'Gaali Sampath' Review: Netizens Praise Rajendra Prasad's Performance

The Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu starrer Gaali Sampath have finally arrived in theatres on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on March 11, 2021. The movie revolves around a father-son duo, and the events that follow after the former who is also mute falls in a well and tries to survive. Read along and find out what the audiences on Twitter have to say about the movie.

Gaali Sampath review by netizens

Gaali Sampath, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, and Roberrt are the four Telugu movies that released on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021 on March 11. The movies have all released in theatres, and Twitterati is constantly sharing reviews of them. Gaali Sampath has received mixed reviews from the audience.

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad’s acting in the titular role is being highly appreciated along with certain scenes that kept the audiences entertained. However, some are also saying that the story was not engaging enough and rated the movie with an average score. Take a look at some of the Twitter reviews here.

#GaaliSampath evokes laughs as long as it tries to be funny but falters in executing emotions after it takes turn into a survival drama during halfway. Rajendra Prasad excells in this below average fare. — aHf (@adhyayam) March 11, 2021

#Gaalisampath is the great tribute given to #RajendraPrasad sir which he deservesðŸ‘ðŸ™ŒðŸ™, good performances by @sreevishnuoffl and other actors , Appreciable attempt by @AnilRavipudi we can see other side of his writing ðŸ”¥â˜„

Both comedy and sentiment is equally balanced ðŸ‘ðŸ¥° pic.twitter.com/5KIwy1STwc — urstrulyShrishvan (@shrishvan) March 11, 2021

One of the best feel good movie

Rajendra performance ðŸ‘

Father son sentiment ðŸ‘

#Gaalisampath — AdityA MSá´°á´´á´¼á´ºá´µ (@Aditya_MSDian) March 11, 2021

#JathiRatnalu After Sankranti again TFI witnessed

Competition successðŸŒªï¸ðŸŒªï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥.All New Four releases gaining +ve response from audience ðŸ‘ðŸ’¥

Sudden suprise Robberrt also gaining good talk.TFI AudienceðŸ’ªðŸ’ª#JaathiRatnalu +ve#GaaliSampath +ve #Sreekaram +ve#Robberrt +ve — Rohith Naik (@rohithnaik365) March 11, 2021

Watched Gaali sampath movie

Rajendra prasad performance peaks. Superb actor.

Father son sentiment is super

Interval sequence is super

Super writing

Good festival movie

Fun movie #Gaalisampath @AnilRavipudi ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ™ — Teju (@Teju_advanceHNY) March 11, 2021

As expected ...trailer was not engaging though.... don't know what made anil invest in this project ...better luck next time..#GaaliSampath https://t.co/8fa2kOjXDH — âš¡â­ (@alwaysashwin) March 11, 2021

More about Gaali Sampath

Rajendra Prasad plays the character of a father named Gaali Sampath to his on-screen son, played by Dree Vishnu alongside the supporting actors Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, Satya, Raghu Babu, Karate Kalyani, Anish Kuruvilla and Rajitha. The movie is directed by Anish Krishna, for a story written by S. Krishna and a screenplay written by Anil Ravipudi. Gaali Sampath is produced by S. Krishna, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under the banners Imagespark Entertainment and Shine Screens.

It has music composed by Achu Rajamani, with cinematography handled by Sai Sriram and editing done by B. Tammiraju. The movie was first announced in October 2020, followed by its launch and Muhurat shot on November 16, 2020, at Ramanaidu Studios and then principal shooting kicked off in the following month. The movie has been shot in the Uttarandhra region of Andhra Pradesh. On January 24, 2021, the movie release date was revealed coinciding with Mahashivratri.