Last Updated:

'Gaali Sampath' Review: Netizens Praise Rajendra Prasad's Performance

'Gaali Sampath' review: The movie has arrived in theatres on March 11, 2021, Read along and find out what the Twitter users have to say about it.

Written By
Arundhati Vivek
gaali sampath review

The Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu starrer Gaali Sampath have finally arrived in theatres on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on March 11, 2021. The movie revolves around a father-son duo, and the events that follow after the former who is also mute falls in a well and tries to survive. Read along and find out what the audiences on Twitter have to say about the movie. 

READ | Where to watch Ninnila Ninnila? Here's everything you need to know about the Telugu film

Gaali Sampath review by netizens

Gaali Sampath, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, and Roberrt are the four Telugu movies that released on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021 on March 11. The movies have all released in theatres, and Twitterati is constantly sharing reviews of them. Gaali Sampath has received mixed reviews from the audience.

READ | Jr NTR to host 5th season of 'KBC' Telugu version 'Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu'; watch promo

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad’s acting in the titular role is being highly appreciated along with certain scenes that kept the audiences entertained. However, some are also saying that the story was not engaging enough and rated the movie with an average score. Take a look at some of the Twitter reviews here.

READ | Fan asks AR Rahman when he's going to release his next Telugu album, composer reacts

More about Gaali Sampath

Rajendra Prasad plays the character of a father named Gaali Sampath to his on-screen son, played by Dree Vishnu alongside the supporting actors Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, Satya, Raghu Babu, Karate Kalyani, Anish Kuruvilla and Rajitha. The movie is directed by Anish Krishna, for a story written by S. Krishna and a screenplay written by Anil Ravipudi. Gaali Sampath is produced by S. Krishna, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under the banners Imagespark Entertainment and Shine Screens.

It has music composed by Achu Rajamani, with cinematography handled by Sai Sriram and editing done by B. Tammiraju. The movie was first announced in October 2020, followed by its launch and Muhurat shot on November 16, 2020, at Ramanaidu Studios and then principal shooting kicked off in the following month. The movie has been shot in the Uttarandhra region of Andhra Pradesh. On January 24, 2021, the movie release date was revealed coinciding with Mahashivratri.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT