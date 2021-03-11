'Gaali Sampath' Review: Netizens Praise Rajendra Prasad's Performance

Quick links:
The Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu starrer Gaali Sampath have finally arrived in theatres on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on March 11, 2021. The movie revolves around a father-son duo, and the events that follow after the former who is also mute falls in a well and tries to survive. Read along and find out what the audiences on Twitter have to say about the movie.
Gaali Sampath, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, and Roberrt are the four Telugu movies that released on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021 on March 11. The movies have all released in theatres, and Twitterati is constantly sharing reviews of them. Gaali Sampath has received mixed reviews from the audience.
Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad’s acting in the titular role is being highly appreciated along with certain scenes that kept the audiences entertained. However, some are also saying that the story was not engaging enough and rated the movie with an average score. Take a look at some of the Twitter reviews here.
Sensible point narrated well congrats @sreevishnuoffl @Shine_Screens for making us emotionalMarch 11, 2021
Special mention #rajendraprasad garu he lived in the role #GaaliSampath. watch with your familyðŸ˜ðŸ¤©
#GaaliSampath evokes laughs as long as it tries to be funny but falters in executing emotions after it takes turn into a survival drama during halfway. Rajendra Prasad excells in this below average fare.— aHf (@adhyayam) March 11, 2021
#GaaliSampath Movie review— Rajesh (@Rajesh44599033) March 11, 2021
-Vishnu Anna acting ðŸ‘Œ
-Rajendra Prasad acting ðŸ‘Œ
- new content -ðŸ‘ŒðŸ”¥
- direction -ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘Œ
- comedy- ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚âœŒï¸ðŸ‘Œ
- story-ðŸ‘Œ
-climax -emotionalðŸ˜ðŸ˜
Climax vere level ðŸ‘ŒðŸ˜â£ï¸ðŸ’¯
Overall VERDICT - SUPERHIT ðŸ‘ŒðŸ”¥#JathiRatnalu#Sreekaram @sreevishnuoffl pic.twitter.com/AzK28CVeaI
#Gaalisampath is the great tribute given to #RajendraPrasad sir which he deservesðŸ‘ðŸ™ŒðŸ™, good performances by @sreevishnuoffl and other actors , Appreciable attempt by @AnilRavipudi we can see other side of his writing ðŸ”¥â˜„— urstrulyShrishvan (@shrishvan) March 11, 2021
Both comedy and sentiment is equally balanced ðŸ‘ðŸ¥° pic.twitter.com/5KIwy1STwc
Fififee Fifeefee BLOCKBUSTER ðŸ’¥— Madhav Potru (@sunnypotru) March 11, 2021
#GaaliSampath
Wish you a Happy Shivaratri.#DrRajendraPrasad @AnilRavipudi @sreevishnuoffl @lovelysingh0508 @YoursSKrishna #Anish @achurajamani @ramjowrites @Shine_Screens @imagesparkent @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/KZQlJNwqkm
#JaathiRatnalu #GaaliSampath #Sreekaram done wid three movies ðŸ’¯ review posted ðŸ’¯— Cric & Reviews adda... (@BalramBiswal3) March 11, 2021
First choice - #JaathiRatnalu
Second choice- Ur wish #GaaliSampath(or) #Sreekaram
Final comparison (review)#JaathiRatnalu - ââââhalf/ 5#GaaliSampath -ââââ/5#Sreekaram -ââââ/5
One of the best feel good movie— AdityA MSá´°á´´á´¼á´ºá´µ (@Aditya_MSDian) March 11, 2021
Rajendra performance ðŸ‘
Vintage Rajendra prasad is back
Father son sentiment ðŸ‘
#Gaalisampath
#JathiRatnalu After Sankranti again TFI witnessed— Rohith Naik (@rohithnaik365) March 11, 2021
Competition successðŸŒªï¸ðŸŒªï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥.All New Four releases gaining +ve response from audience ðŸ‘ðŸ’¥
Sudden suprise Robberrt also gaining good talk.TFI AudienceðŸ’ªðŸ’ª#JaathiRatnalu +ve#GaaliSampath +ve #Sreekaram +ve#Robberrt +ve
Watched Gaali sampath movie— Teju (@Teju_advanceHNY) March 11, 2021
Rajendra prasad performance peaks. Superb actor.
Vintage Rajendra prasad is back
Father son sentiment is super
Interval sequence is super
Super writing
Good festival movie
Fun movie #Gaalisampath @AnilRavipudi ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ™
As expected ...trailer was not engaging though.... don't know what made anil invest in this project ...better luck next time..#GaaliSampath https://t.co/8fa2kOjXDH— âš¡â (@alwaysashwin) March 11, 2021
Rajendra Prasad plays the character of a father named Gaali Sampath to his on-screen son, played by Dree Vishnu alongside the supporting actors Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, Satya, Raghu Babu, Karate Kalyani, Anish Kuruvilla and Rajitha. The movie is directed by Anish Krishna, for a story written by S. Krishna and a screenplay written by Anil Ravipudi. Gaali Sampath is produced by S. Krishna, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under the banners Imagespark Entertainment and Shine Screens.
It has music composed by Achu Rajamani, with cinematography handled by Sai Sriram and editing done by B. Tammiraju. The movie was first announced in October 2020, followed by its launch and Muhurat shot on November 16, 2020, at Ramanaidu Studios and then principal shooting kicked off in the following month. The movie has been shot in the Uttarandhra region of Andhra Pradesh. On January 24, 2021, the movie release date was revealed coinciding with Mahashivratri.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.