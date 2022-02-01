Filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and co-writer Kaavya Ramkumar in Puducherry. The Game Over director shared glimpses of the private affair on his social media handle while penning a special note for his wife. The couple can be seen all smiles in the candid pictures from the ceremony, which took place at a temple in Acharapakkam.

Ashwin thanked Kaavya for journeying through the storms with him, quipping that she's 'the best'. He mentioned how their romantic journey started out with a 'pen and paper' and has ended 'in poetry'. Kaavya Ramkumar too shared similar pictures from the ceremony, with the caption 'Mr and Mrs. Ashwin Saravanan'.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 31, the director uploaded a trail of pictures from the ceremony, where the couple can be seen surrounded by their close family members. In the caption, he wrote, "It started with pen and paper. It has ended in poetry ♥️ @kaavyaramkumar thank you for riding out the storm with me every single time. You are the best. Special thanks to @niirfilms, who manages to floor me with their images every single time." Take a look.

Even Kaavya shared the same pictures on her social media handle, mentioning, "What a day!" and further thanked a couple of people who helped the duo bring the event to fruition. She wrote," What a day! Mr and Mrs Ashwin Saravanan @ashwin.saravanan. @niirfilms - I can’t even.. Thank you for being there for us. @gowtham_surpriseplanner - Thank you for helping us out and doing everything you can especially in the last minute. HMU - @vishualizemua & @ashwinihairandmakeup."

According to reports, the duo met each other through Facebook. The director was impressed with Kaavya's stories and gave her an opportunity to co-write the project Game Over.

Ashwin made his Kollywood debut with the Nayanthara starrer Maya, post which his film Game Over with Taapsee Pannu garnered a positive response from the audiences. Ashwin and Kaavya are again collaborating in Nayanthara's upcoming horror thriller Connect, which also stars Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

