Gandhi Jayanti: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal & Other South Indian Celebs Pay Tribute To Bapu

October 2, is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who is better known as the 'Father of Nation'. Commonly addressed as Baapu, Gandhiji played a crucial role in the Independence of the country. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, several actors from the South film industry took to social media to extend their wishes to their fans and followers and pay tribute to the great leader.

Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and other South Indian actors pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Several fan-favourite actors headed to social media on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and all that he did for the nation. Known for his role in Shankar Dada Zindabad, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and penned down a heartfelt note about the values that Gandhi held close to his heart. He wrote about his teachings of 'simplicity, truth and non-violence' that became a 'necessity' with each year that went by. He ended his note by writing, "Paying respectful tributes on his birth anniversary to the Eternal Visionary & our greatest guiding light." He accompanied the note with what seemed like a beautiful painting of Mahatma Gandhi.

The values & ideals of Simplicity,Truth & Non-Violence taught by our Father of the Nation,Mahatma Gandhi become a greater necessity with each passing year.Paying respectful tributes on his birth anniversary to the Eternal Visionary & our greatest guiding light! #GandhiJayanthi pic.twitter.com/7G4rDMyHcC — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 2, 2021

Mohanlal, known for his roles in Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Drishyam, Ennum Eppozhum and many more, also headed to Twitter to extend his wishes on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to his fans and followers. The actor posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi dressed in white with a background of the Indian flag. Calling Gandhi the 'greatest visionary this nation has ever witnessed', he wished his fans a happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Paying homage to the Mahatma…The greatest visionary this nation has ever witnessed. Gandhi Jayanti wishes to you all!#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/Y30PhxhJpR — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 2, 2021

Apart from the above two stars, other actors from the South Indian film industry also took to Twitter on October 2. Mammootty, the Arayannangalude Veedu star also wished Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He uploaded a colourful picture of the father of the nation, with the colours of the Indian flag being the most prominent ones. He captioned the image, "Tributes to the father of the nation, #MahatmaGandhi Ji on his birth anniversary."

Tributes to the father of the nation, #MahatmaGandhi ji on his birth anniversary.#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/deflXJDacD — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 2, 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for his roles in Cold Case, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Lucifer also posted a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in shades of orange, brown and white. He wrote in the caption of the post, "Gandhi Jayanti wishes!" The trailer of the actor's upcoming film, Bhramam released recently and became the talk of the town.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@mohanlal