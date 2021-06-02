'Gange Baare Thunge Baare' Cast: All You Need To Know About The Film And Its Characters

Gange Baare Thunge Baare was a romantic comedy that was released in 2008. The film was helmed by director Sadhu Kokila who also directed the music for the movie. The film centred around the plot of a love triangle developed due to certain misunderstandings among the primary characters. Harsha falls in love with a woman named Ganga and wishes to marry her. However, fate changes things and Ganga’s father seeks Harsha’s approval to marry his second daughter Tunga. Thus, a hilarious love triangle begins and what happens next forms the crux of the film. Let's have a quick look at Gange Baare Thunge Baare characters.

Gange Baare Thunge Baare cast

Prajwal Devaraj

Prajwal plays the role of Harsha in the film and manages to perfectly capture all the right emotions of his character. The film Gange Baare Thunge Baare became his third film after his debut and thus fans of the actor were eager to watch him on screen. His debut film Sixer landed him an award for Best Debut actor and thus fans were quite excited for his next film after Geleya. Gange Baare Thunge Baare’s release proved to be promising for the actor as he received positive reviews for his performance in the film.

Gayathri

Gayathri debuted for the first time in Kannada cinema with the film Gange Baare Thunge Baare. Prior to this, the actor had no acting credits. Gayathri played the role of Tunga in the movie. The actor was praised for her debut performance in the film. Despite that, the actor seemed to quit films in general as she wasn't seen in any films post, Gange Baare Thunge Baare.

Sunaina

Sunaina who has gained tremendous popularity today debuted in Kannada cinema with Gange Baare Thunge Baare as well. The actor played the role of Ganga who was supposed to be the main love interest for Harsha. However, due to her father’s intervention, things get complicated for her character. Sunaina as an actor was praised for her performance and went on to do several films later on post the success of Gange Baare Thunge Baare.

Ramakrishna

Ramakrishna played the role of the father in Gange Baare Thunge Baare and was convincing in his character. The actor managed to deliver proper nuances of a strict yet understanding father. In comical scenes, the actor managed to deliver well and was praised well for his performance in the film.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GANGE BAARE THUNGE BAARE TRAILER

